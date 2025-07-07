Rockies Player Had Perfect Joke After Colorado's Lackluster Series vs. White Sox
The Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox wrapped up a three-game series on Sunday which pitted MLB's two lowliest teams against one another.
Thus far this year, the teams have combined for 51 wins, which is less than seven teams have produced individually. Needless to say, there wasn't a lot of intrigue in the White Sox-Rockies clash at Coors Field, something that wasn't lost upon those playing in the game.
After the series, Colorado infielder Kyle Farmer joked about the nature of the series, comically suggesting it deserved a segment on ESPN's SportsCenter.
"It should be a highlight on SportsCenter," said Farmer, via The Athletic. "This is the World Series for the two worst teams."
Last year, Chicago lost a staggering 121 games, enduring one of the worst seasons in recent memory. This year, the Rockies got off to an even more historically woeful start and currently have a winning percentage of .233. As their struggles mount throughout the year, it's good that players are able to poke fun at the general lowliness of a Rockies-White Sox clash.
The three-game series was the last time these teams will meet in 2025, and it was Chicago who got the series win, taking two of the three games.