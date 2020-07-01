Gators Outfielder, Austin Langworthy Signs Free-Agent Contract With Tigers

The Florida Gators will be losing more than one of their recruits to the MLB this season as it was announced earlier today that Gators outfielder Austin Langworthy would be signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Detroit Tigers.

D1Baseball.com's Kendall Rodgers announced the move earlier today, updating an ever-growing undrafted free-agent tracker.

Conducted June 3rd-5th, the MLB Draft concluded with only one expected-Gators baseball player being selected. Recruit Zac Veen was selected in the first round by the Colorado Rockies while losing catcher Brady Smith to the Rangers in undrafted free agency. The Gators will now be losing another piece to their puzzle in Langworthy.



Last season, Langworthy, a senior, started 16 games at left field, batting .246 with 17 hits - tied for third on the team with 11 runs scored. Langworthy also accounted for four multi-hit games, scoring a career-high four runs against Marshall.

The Gators will miss not only Langworthy's veteran presence but his play on the field, able to make the 2019 Lubbock (Texas) All-Regional team.

Even with the losses, the Gators should be slated to have a competitive season in 2021, able to earn themselves the No. 1 slot on Baseball America's 'far too early' top-25 poll just yesterday. The Gators will be expected to retain pitchers Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich, two players who are pivotal for the Gators' success.

Moving forward, it does not yet appear the Gators will take any more losses to their current roster, something that should grow even more excitement as we head into next year.