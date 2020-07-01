AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Gators Outfielder, Austin Langworthy Signs Free-Agent Contract With Tigers

Demetrius Harvey

The Florida Gators will be losing more than one of their recruits to the MLB this season as it was announced earlier today that Gators outfielder Austin Langworthy would be signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Detroit Tigers.

D1Baseball.com's Kendall Rodgers announced the move earlier today, updating an ever-growing undrafted free-agent tracker.

Conducted June 3rd-5th, the MLB Draft concluded with only one expected-Gators baseball player being selected. Recruit Zac Veen was selected in the first round by the Colorado Rockies while losing catcher Brady Smith to the Rangers in undrafted free agency. The Gators will now be losing another piece to their puzzle in Langworthy.

Last season, Langworthy, a senior, started 16 games at left field, batting .246 with 17 hits - tied for third on the team with 11 runs scored. Langworthy also accounted for four multi-hit games, scoring a career-high four runs against Marshall.

The Gators will miss not only Langworthy's veteran presence but his play on the field, able to make the 2019 Lubbock (Texas) All-Regional team.

Even with the losses, the Gators should be slated to have a competitive season in 2021, able to earn themselves the No. 1 slot on Baseball America's 'far too early' top-25 poll just yesterday. The Gators will be expected to retain pitchers Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich, two players who are pivotal for the Gators' success.

Moving forward, it does not yet appear the Gators will take any more losses to their current roster, something that should grow even more excitement as we head into next year.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dan Mullen's Five Most Fun Wins At Florida So Far, No. 5 - Kentucky

Florida coach Dan Mullen has won 21 games so far since he began coaching the Gators. What have been the five most fun to experience?

GrahamMarsh_

Elite 11: Florida Gators QB Commit Carlos Del Rio Stands Out on Day 2

Florida Gators 2020 quarterback commit Carlos Del Rio had himself a night on day two of the Elite 11 Finals.

Zach Goodall

Gators Ranked No. 1 in 'Never Too Early' Poll via Baseball America

Baseball America took a deep dive into the college baseball landscape, providing a top-25 which has the Florida Gators earning the top spot.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators in 2021 RB Jaylin White's Top Ten Schools

The Florida Gators received some solid news at the running back position in the 2021 recruiting class.

Zach Goodall

2021 Recruit, DE Kelvin Gilliam Places Florida Gators in Top 10

The Florida Gators land in yet another top-10 for a 2021 recruit, this time a four-star defensive end from Virginia.

Demetrius Harvey

Video: Florida Gators QB Commit Carlos Del Rio at Elite 11 Day 1

How did Florida Gators 2021 quarterback commit Carlos Del Rio fare on day one of the Elite 11 Finals?

Zach Goodall

Odds Set for College Football Attendance, How May It Affect the Gators?

Many changes will occur for this year's upcoming college football season, potential attendance has been debated, but how will it actually be affected?

Demetrius Harvey

How Would the Florida Gators Fare In SI's Hypothetical Realignment?

In Sports Illustrated's Daily Cover, Pat Forde takes a deep dive into a world of hypothetical changes to the current NCAA alignment, but how might the Gators fare?

Demetrius Harvey

Bud Elliott Gives Florida Gators Top-10 Blue-Chip Ratio For 2020 Season

Releasing his annual Blue-Chip Ratio, 247Sports' Bud Elliott breaks down the top teams heading into the 2020 season, with the Florida Gators ranked highly.

Demetrius Harvey

by

skendallUF

Ranking the Florida Gators Five Most Important 2020 Defenders

Florida's defense was a stout group all season in 2019, who needs to step up in 2020 the most to continue that production?

GrahamMarsh_