Florida Gators Baseball Release 2026 Schedule
Courtesy of Florida Gators Communications
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Having advanced to a program-record 17-consecutive NCAA Tournaments and nine of the last 15 College World Series, the Florida Gators officially announced their 2026 baseball schedule on Tuesday afternoon in accordance with the Southeastern Conference.
The 112th season of Florida Baseball will officially begin at home on Friday, Feb. 13 as the Gators host UAB in the first contest of a three-game series at Condron Family Ballpark. Florida opens the campaign with 19 of their first 23 games at home.
Florida's 56-game schedule features 35 total home games as well as 34 contests against teams that qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Eight of the Gators' 10 SEC series are against reigning postseason squads, featuring four of five at home. Florida also plays 17 games against in-state foes.
The Gators open the season against UAB from Feb. 13-15, welcoming the Blazers for the first time since 1987 in what marks the first-ever series between the two programs. Meanwhile, the Orange & Blue's second weekend series of the campaign is against a true first-time opponent in Kennesaw State (Feb. 20-22). Florida then travels to Miami (Feb. 27-March 1) for its lone road, non-conference series before returning home to face another debut opponent in High Point (March 6-8) for a three-game set.
As for the 2026 SEC calendar, the Gators host South Carolina for SEC Opening Weekend at Condron Family Ballpark from March 13-15. That kicks off a high-profile, home SEC slate, as Florida receives visits from Ole Miss (April 2-4), Auburn (April 17-19), Texas A&M (April 24-26) and Kentucky (May 8-10). Shifting to the Gators' SEC road schedule, the Gators travel to Alabama (March 20-22), Arkansas (March 27-29), Georgia (April 10-12) and to Oklahoma (May 1-3) for the first time in program history before culminating the campaign with the regular-season finale at arch-rival LSU (May 14-16).
The 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament is scheduled for May 19-24 in Hoover, Ala.
Complementing an impressive rundown of weekend series, Florida is again set for its annual trio of midweek games against Florida State. The season-long series starts in Gainesville on March 10, with the second game being a neutral-site battle at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla. on March 24. The Gators visit the Seminoles in Tallahassee, Fla. for the series finale on April 7.
Florida's 2026 midweek schedule begins with a home-and-home against Stetson, playing the Hatters in DeLand, Fla. on Feb. 17 and in Gainesville on Feb. 18. Thereafter, all of the Gators' remaining midweek contests outside of the FSU series will be at home: FIU (Feb. 24-25), FAU (March 3), Florida A&M (March 4), Stetson (March 17), Jacksonville (March 31, April 21), Bethune-Cookman (April 14) and North Florida (May 5).
All dates and times included in Florida's 2026 baseball schedule are subject to change for television scheduling.
2026 Florida Baseball Schedule
Feb. 13-15: UAB (3)
Feb. 17: at Stetson
Feb. 18: STETSON
Feb. 20-22: KENNESAW STATE (3)
Feb. 24-25: FIU (2)
Feb. 27-March 1: at Miami (3)
March 3: FAU
March 4: FLORIDA A&M
March 6-8: HIGH POINT (3)
March 10: FLORIDA STATE
March 13-15: SOUTH CAROLINA* (3)
March 17: STETSON
March 20-22: at Alabama* (3)
March 24: vs. Florida State (at Vystar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla.)
March 27-29: at Arkansas* (3)
March 31: JACKSONVILLE
April 2-4: OLE MISS* (3)
April 7: at Florida State
April 10-12: at Georgia* (3)
April 14: BETHUNE-COOKMAN
April 17-19: AUBURN* (3)
April 21: JACKSONVILLE
April 24-26: TEXAS A&M* (3)
May 1-3: at Oklahoma* (3)
May 5: NORTH FLORIDA
May 8-10: KENTUCKY* (3)
May 14-16: at LSU* (3)
May 19-24: SEC Tournament
*conference game