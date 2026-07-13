Florida Gators Infielder Returning for Junior Season

After a breakout season with the Florida Gators, infielder Ethan Surowiec has announced that he is returning for his junior campaign; he announced on Sunday. Surowiec batted .317 with 12 home runs and 63 RBIs in 2026 and was a top-250 prospect, according to MLB’s prospect rankings.

Surowiec joined the Gators after just one season with the Ole Miss Rebels. A big reason he transferred to Florida was the increased chance of seeing the field in his sophomore year. Despite totaling just 16 at-bats with the Rebels as a freshman, Florida saw enough talent in the infielder to bring him in from the transfer portal last offseason.

The Ole Miss transfer quickly showed in that same offseason just how dangerous a hitter he is. Surowiec earned 2025 Northwoods League MVP honors after slashing .385/.472/.792 with 20 home runs and 74 RBIs.

It did not take long for him to get accustomed to the Florida weather either. Surowiec tallied hits in all three games in the first series of the year against UAB. He then collected his first home run as a Gator in the series opener against Kennesaw State, blasting two long balls in that game.

Another highlight play from Surowiec came in the series-clinching victory over the Miami Hurricanes on Feb. 28. The slugging infielder belted a three-run home run to provide key insurance runs in the ninth inning.

His numbers also jumped up in SEC play. He led the team in batting against conference opponents, hitting .339 with seven homers, six doubles, 30 RBIs and 28 runs across 30 SEC contests.

One noticeable stat from his sophomore season that will not be noticed to the untrained eye is that he was the only Gator to play and start all 62 games.

Come season's end, Surowiec led all Gators in batting average (.317), RBI (63), hits (78), total bases (130) and at-bats (246). He also finished second in multi-hit games (21) and multi-RBI contests (16).

Florida had six players or commits taken in the 2026 MLB Draft. The Gator taken the highest was right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson, selected by the Cleveland Guardians at pick No. 19. Other Gators taken are outfielder Kyle Jones, right-handed pitchers Luke McNeillie and Russ Sandefer, outfielder Hayden Yost and 2026 commit Kevin Roberts Jr.

Along with Surowiec's return, Florida is also getting infielder Brendan Lawson, ace Aidan King, and key relievers Joshua Whritenour and Jackson Barberi back for the 2027 season.

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