Florida vs. USF: Series Preview and Information

The No. 1 Florida Gators - standing at 13-0, one of four remaining undefeated teams in Division 1 baseball - are set to host the USF Bulls (5-7) for a weekend series at McKethan Stadium in Gainesville.

Florida has been dominant in all facets of the game through 13 contests. Qualifying batters are posting a .295 batting average on the season, while the Gators pitching corps enters the series with a 2.45 ERA. The bullpen, meanwhile, hasn't given up a run in 21.2 straight innings pitched, displaying dramatic improvement from a year ago.

While Troy gave the Gators some trouble last weekend, opening the first two games of the weekend series with a 2-0 lead on Friday and a 5-0 lead on Saturday, Florida overcame each deficit with hit counts in the double digits.

Outfielder Jacob Young, who is riding a 14-game hit streak, LHP/first baseman Jordan Butler, and sophomore outfield Jud Fabian have been instrumental in Florida's success at the plate, combining for 48 hits across 130 at-bats (.369).

As long as Florida keeps posting numbers like this, it's hard to imagine their roll slowing down. USF certainly doesn't appear to pose a threat, as the Bulls are batting .197 as a team through 12 games and the rotating is posting a 4.40 ERA.

Below, you can find all the information you need ahead of the weekend series.

Series information

Game 1 - Friday, 3/6/20, at 6:30 P.M. on SEC Network+

Florida: RHP Tommy Mace (2-0, 2.25 ERA)

USF: RHP Collin Sullivan (1-1, 5.02 ERA)

Game 2 - Saturday, 3/7/20, at 4 P.M. on SEC Network+

Florida: RHP Jack Leftwich (1-0, 4.20 ERA)

USF: RHP Jack Jasiak (1-1, 1,33 ERA)

Game 3 - Sunday, 3/8/20, at 1 P.M. on SEC Network+

Florida: LHF Hunter Barco (2-0, 1.35 ERA)

USF: RHP Carson Ragsdale (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

Series history

Florida has faced USF 88 times, and holds a 62-26 record over the Bulls uncluding a 42-10 record at home. The Gators are 19-3 against USF under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan.