Former Gator Brandon Sproat Named Mets' Minor League Pitcher of the Year
Former Florida Gators' pitcher Brandon Sproat last Friday was named New York Mets Minor League Pitcher of the Year after a stellar rookie campaign that saw him rise from High-A (A+) up to Triple-A (AAA).
“He has exceeded our expectations this year and he’s been fantastic,” Mets farm director Andrew Christie said. “...This guy is very adaptable and willing to work on his craft.”
In total, Sproat pitched at three different levels in 2024. He pitched at A+, AA and AAA. Over that time, he made 24 appearances (23 starts) and held a 7-4 record with a 3.40 ERA. Additionally, he struck out 131 batters and issued just 42 walks in 116.1 innings pitched.
Beginning with Mets High-A affiliate Brooklyn Cyclones, he made six appearances (five starts) and instantly was one of their best pitchers before earning promotion to AA. He had a 1.07 ERA, striking out 33 batters and holding opponents to just a .141 batting average against him in 25.1 innings with the Cyclones.
After being promoted to AA affiliate Binghamton Rumble Ponies, he continued his dominance on the mound. He was 4-1 in 11 starts for the Rumble Ponies with a 2.45 ERA and 77 strikeouts.
Moreover, he had the best game of his career as a professional at this level. Sproat went five innings and struck out a career-high 13 batters – including the final 11 batters he faced – while not issuing a walk either in his last outing in AA.
However, it wasn’t all sunshine and roses. Sproat did have a rough stretch with Mets Triple-A affiliate Syracuse Mets, where he went 1-2 over seven starts and had an ugly 7.53 ERA. Yet, even with those numbers, he is still highly regarded within the Mets farm system and MLB’s top prospects.
Currently, Sproat is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Mets' farm system and lands at No. 37 in MLB’s Top 100 Baseball Prospects.
With Sproat's quick development in the minors, he could be seeing a potential call-up to the majors as soon as next year.