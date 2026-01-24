Watch Florida Football HC Jon Sumrall Address Crowd at Gators' Basketball Game vs. Auburn

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- For the first time since accepting the head football coach position with the Florida Gators, Jon Sumrall has spoken directly to the fanbase with an appearance during the basketball team's matchup against Auburn.

Sumrall, speaking briefly during the under-four media timeout in front of the sold-out crowd inside Exactech Arena.

"I'm so grateful and honored to be the head football coach at the University of Florida," Sumrall said. "This is a dream come true for me. We're going to do everything in our power, we're going to work extremely hard every day, tirelessly, to bring championship football back to the University of Florida."

Sumrall, in his near-two-minute speech, also gave a shoutout to men's basketball coach Todd Golden and the Rowdy Reptiles student section.

"Just like Coach (Todd) Golden and the basketball team, we're going to give everything we've got every day," he said. Nobody's going to be tougher or play harder than us just like our student section. I pulled up to the ops this morning at 6 a.m.. They were there. I can't wait to see you all on Saturday's in the Swamp this fall. Let's bring it every freakin' day. Go Gators!"

The full clip of Sumrall's speech can be viewed below in a videa shared by Florida Victorious' Isaac Edelman.

Jon Sumrall speaks publicly in front of Gator Nation for the first time 🐊 @Fl_Victorious pic.twitter.com/5rToeExeRd — Isaac Edelman (@IsaacEdelman) January 24, 2026

Sumrall enters his first season as the Gators' head football coach after a pair of successful two-year stints at Troy and at Tulane, during which he won two Sun Belt Conference titles, one American Conference title and made one appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Looking to carry over that success to Florida, a program with four losing seasons in the last five years and no head coaches to survive past their fourth season since Urban Meyer (2005-10), Sumrall's main message since taking over the program has been is his goal to win immediately at Florida.

"I respect the Florida fan base is not patient. They want to win right now, too," he said. "You've got the right coach. I'm wired that way. I'm not comfortable having a plan to win in eight years. I want to win tomorrow."

The Florida football program is in the early stages of its offseason workout regimen with plans to begin spring camp on March 3. The 2026 Orange and Blue Spring Game will take place on April 11.

Rueben Chinyelu and-one cuts the deficit to single digits. Jon Sumrall’s a fan pic.twitter.com/3bucirRz34 — Cam Parker (@camparker25) January 24, 2026

Meanwhile, the Florida men's basketball program finds itself in a battle with Auburn in a rematch of last year's Final Four. The Gators trail 52-48 with 11:14 left.

More From Florida Gators on SI