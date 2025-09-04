Former Gators Pitcher Gets Call Up to Major Leagues
Another Florida Gators pitcher is heading to the Major Leagues. According to SNY Mets, the New York Mets are calling up right-hander Brandon Sproat. He'll pitch on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds.
Should the Reds' probable starter stay the same, he would be set to go toe-to-toe with another former Gators pitcher, Brady Singer. What is guaranteed is that he'll be teammates with All-Star and former Gators first baseman Pete Alonso.
At the time of his call up, the former Gators righty is the No. 5 prospect in the Mets organization. In 26 games, 25 starts, he has a 4.24 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP across in 121 innings pitched.
He made two starts in Spring Training for the Mets back in March. He tossed a combined four innings to a 4.50 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP. It was his first time receiving an invite down to Port St. Lucie, Fla.
It's been a good last 30 days for Gators pitchers. The Atlanta Braves called up Sproat's former college teammate Hurston Waldrep at the start of August in what turned out to be a huge month for him on the mound.
The Braves and Mets are done playing for the season, but perhaps a reunion pitchers duel could be in their futures next season, depending on how rotation schedules line up.
Sproat spent four years pitching for the Gators. He made his debut in the COVID shortened 2020 season and stuck around until the 2023 season where the Gators reached the College World Series final.
In those four seasons, he pitched to a 4.27 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP across 223 2/3 innings pitched. His efforts during the 2023 season earned him a Second Team All-SEC honor. He made an appearance in Super Regionals and made two starts in the College World Series.
He helped the Gators take the first game of the Gainesville Super Regional and took down Virginia in the first game in Omaha. He pitched the first game of the Final against LSU, but the Gators lost 4-3 in extra innings and eventually fell a win short of their second national title in program history.
The first one came back in 2017, which, coincidentally, Singer, who could face Sproat on Saturday, was a member of.
This effort helped Sproat secure a second-round selection from the Mets a couple weeks later.
Along with Sproat and Waldrep, other notable members of that 2023 Gators team who have reached the Majors include Wyatt Langford and Jac Caglianone.