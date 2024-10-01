Former Gators OF Wyatt Langford Keeps His Bat Hot Despite ROTY Voting Snub
Former Florida Gators outfielder Wyatt Langford ended his rookie season red-hot for the Texas Rangers with his performances over the last month earning him both American League (A.L.) Player and Rookie of the Month honors for September.
In September, Langford hit .300/.386/.610 while also leading the A.L. with eight home runs. Additionally, he was second in slugging percentage, tied for fifth in RBI and doubles and was second in all of MLB in runs scored with 25 in September. Overall, an impressive display from the rookie.
This is the first time a Ranger has taken both honors in the same month. Additionally, this is the 11th occurrence in the history of the awards for a player to be awarded both in the same month, per MLB’s press release.
Additionally, Langford being named Player of the Month for the A.L. is the first time since September 2015 that a Ranger won the A.L. Player of the Month. The last player to do so was former Ranger Shin-Soo Choo. He also becomes just the 14th player in team history to be honored with this award since it began in 1974.
On top of that, Langford becomes the third Ranger rookie to earn Rookie of the Month honors multiple times, which puts him at the table with former Ranger Nomar Mazara in 2016 and current Ranger Josh Jung in 2023.
But putting his name in the record books didn’t begin here, it started around halfway through September. Against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 17th, Langford became the third rookie in team history to record multiple 3-extra-base-hit games in a season. He is the first Ranger rookie to do so since David Murphy back in 2007.
A Great Year for the Rookie, But Not Enough for the Award
Despite all of the nice accolades and praise from the fans and media surrounding Wyatt Langford, it still seems he’s on the outside looking in for A.L. Rookie of the Year. Based on betting odds, Langford isn’t even being considered for the award, which is quite confusing.
According to the odds from FOX Sports, the leader for the award is New York Yankees’ pitcher Luis Gil (-185), in second is Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser (+130) and in third is New York Yankees’ catcher Austin Wells (+1200).
In his rookie campaign, he led all hitting candidates in WAR, hits, RBI, stolen bases, batting average and on-base percentage. Also, he tallied the second-most home runs of them all as well with 16 total in 2024. The only player with more homers was Cowser, who played almost 20 more games than him.
So, how come he isn’t more of a threat for this yearly honor?
This isn’t a dig at the other candidates, all of which had very impressive years for rookies, it’s more of wanting a clear understanding how he isn’t even being considered for the award itself.
Either way, Langford should be happy with how his inaugural season in the majors went and Gator fans should all be excited for what the future holds for the up-and-coming star.