Phillies Sign Former Rangers OF Adolis García to One-Year Deal
Free agent Adolis García has found a new home in Philadelphia after the Phillies signed him to a one-year, $10 million deal on Monday, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reported.
García was due for his final year of arbitration eligibility in Texas next season, but the Rangers ended up non-tendering him last month to make him a free agent.
García will likely fill a gap in the outfield for Philadelphia as Harrison Bader is expected to land elsewhere as a free agent.
The outfielder is most known for helping the Rangers to a World Series title in 2023, in which he hit eight home runs, a 1.108 OPS and a single-postseason-record 22 RBIs during the postseason run. He also was named the ALCS MVP after his impressive performances vs. the Astros. In ‘23, García posted a career-high 39 home runs in the regular season and earned his first (and only, so far) Gold Glove Award.
In 2025, which was García’s sixth year in Texas, the slugger averaged .227/.271/.394 with 115 hits, 58 runs, 75 RBIs and 19 home runs. His slugging percentage was the lowest he produced in his sixth Rangers seasons.