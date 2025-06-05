Former Notre Dame RHP Commits to the Gators
The Florida Gators picked up their first transfer for baseball on Thursday, with former Notre Dame right-handed pitcher Ricky Reeth announcing on X his commitment to the Gators. The righty is a native of Windermere, Fla.
Reeth spent four years with the Fighting Irish with appearances on the mound in each of the last three years after redshirting as a freshman. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
He has a 7-6 record and a 4.95 ERA across 47 appearances. Additionally, he has struck out 93 batters to just 30 walks issued in 112.2 total innings pitched, making Reeth an important addition considering the Gators' pitching staff struggles over the past couple of years with command and walks.
Last season, Reeth finished with a 4-2 record and a 4.31 ERA in 22 appearances out of the pen. He also had a 43-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 48 innings pitched and three saves.
The righty can be a solid addition to the Gators' bullpen, which struggled mightily throughout last year. He brings a strong three-pitch mix that includes a low-90s sinker, a sweeping slider and a changeup.
This commitment marks what should be a busy summer for Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, as he will have to replace multiple positions for next season. He will need a new third baseman and outfielder and potentially a new catcher and shortstop, with Bobby Boser and Ty Evans both set to graduate, and Luke Heyman and Colby Shelton being draft-eligible.
Heyman and Shelton are both coming off injuries and could potentially stay should they not like where they are drafted. However, the two would lose negotiating power next year and be forced to go wherever they are drafted.
Additionally, freshman Brendan Lawson could take over at third base or shortstop, which would then shift the focus from one of those spots to first base.
On top of the bats, the Gators will most likely need a new lefty who can assume a starting role. It is unclear whether left-handed pitcher Pierce Coppola will be returning for another season or not. O’Sullivan will also be targeting more arms to reinforce his bullpen after seeing one pitcher in Jacob Gomberg already depart from the program.