Sixth DB to Transfer from Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Another contributor on the Florida Gators defense is set to transfer from the program.

Defensive back Aaron Gates will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on Jan. 2, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. He will have two years of eligibility remaining but could apply for a medical redshirt after only appearing in four games last season.

While injuries limited Gates across his three seasons at Florida, he emerged as one of the Gators top playmakers defensively when healthy. Across 14 total appearances, he recorded 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, four pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.

He redshirted in 2023 as a true freshman, just playing in four games, before a breakout campaign in 2024. Splitting time with Sharif Denson at nickel-corner, he recorded 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception and four pass deflections. An ACL tear against Ole Miss ended his season with two games left.

He returned in time for the 2025 season-opener against Long Island but would only play in four games before a shoulder injury against Miami ended his season.

"He's one of the best football players we have. I'm not sure he couldn't play all five positions," former head coach Billy Napier said going into the 2025 season. "Right now he's playing weak safety and Star. He could play corner if we needed him to. He was a corner year one, played corner in high school. He was a heck of a receiver, kick returner, punt returner, and just has good character."

Gates is now the 26th total outgoing transfer and sixth defensive back, joining Denson; corners Jamroc Grimsley and Teddy Foster; and safeties Jordan Castell and Josiah Davis. Meanwhile, the Gators are set to return corner Dijon Johnson and rising sophomore Lagonza Hayward, who took over Gates' spot in 2025 after his injury.

Other players of note in the defensive backfield who have not made their future plans known include corner Cormani McClain, safety Bryce Thornton, corner Ben Hanks III, corner Onis Konanbanny and safety Alfonzo Allen Jr.

The Gators signed four defensive backs as part of its 2026 recruiting class in four-star safeties Dylan Purtur and Kaiden Hall and four-star corners CJ Bronaugh and CJ Hester.

Despite the expected returning talent and the high-profile recruits, Florida is expected to be an active shopper at defensive back in the portal when it opens on Jan. 2.

"We will use the transfer portal. If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached," new head coach Jon Sumrall said on Dec. 1. "So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity. But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

