Four Gators Ranked as Top 100 Juniors for Upcoming Baseball Season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Another day, another top 100 list that involves the Florida Gators. Perfect Game released their top 100 juniors for the upcoming baseball season recently, and four Gators saw their names included.
Headlining the group is right-handed pitcher Jake Clemente, coming in at No. 59. After him, it goes outfielder/infielder Blake Cyr at No. 63, infielder Cade Kurland at No. 74 and infielder Colby Shelton at No. 83.
While Shelton is arguably the most recognizable name on the list, Clemente leads the group despite a relatively high ERA, which sat at 5.34. He was 2-0 in 19 appearances (two starts) and struck out 39 batters in 28.2 innings.
Additionally, he became one of the first righties from the bullpen. Much is going to be expected of Clemente this spring with a lively fastball that he uses as his best pitch. With a potential spot in the weekend rotation up for grabs, he could be in contention for it.
Meanwhile, Cyr transferred to Florida this past offseason after spending two years with Miami. He battled some injuries, but still played in 85 games across two seasons with the Hurricanes. He slashed .298/.418/.593 with 34 home runs, 15 doubles and 84 runs batted in.
Cyr was also named a 2023 Freshman All-American in 2023 after batting .305/.427/.620 and hitting 17 home runs. Furthermore, he made the 2023 All-Freshman Team and All-ACC Academic Team.
Another player who had a stellar freshman campaign like Cyr is Kurland. He arrived in Gainesville a year younger than most freshmen ahead of the 2023 season after graduating high school early, but his youth did not hold him back. He finished the year slashing .297/404/.555 with17 home runs and 50 RBI.
Kurland also broke a program record for home runs by a second baseman in a single season.
By the end of the year, Kurland earned First Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors. He was also named a Freshman All-American by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball and Perfect Game.
Unfortunately for Kurland, he was hit by the sophomore slump bug and regressed mightily in the hitting department in 2024. He finished his sophomore year hitting .245 at the plate. However, most of it was a result of playing through a right-hand injury.
Nonetheless, the potential is still there for Kurland, and the scouts can see it.
Rounding out the group is Shelton. The shortstop transferred to Florida from Alabama last season with a ton of hype surrounding his name after earning multiple postseason accolades. He was a Freshman All-American according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, and a second team freshman All-American by Baseball American and NCBWA after smashing 25 homers, which set an Alabama freshman record for most home runs in a single season.
And, while things started out the same for him in a Gators uniform, things slowly began to tail off. Heading into SEC play, Shelton was hitting .333 at the plate and had nine home runs and 21 RBI, but by the end of the season, he was hitting just .254.
His regression at the plate may have played some part in getting back to school for another year as many pegged him as a surefire shot at going to the pros after his one year with the Gators. Luckily for Florida, they got their shortstop back and looked to be primed for another College World Series run.
Additionally, despite these four juniors making the list, the Gators also have juniors Luke Heyman and Brody Donay returning as leaders on the team.
Florida begins its 2025 campaign with a three-game home series against Air Force beginning on Feb. 14.