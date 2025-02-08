Gators Baseball Slugger Trending for Breakout Season
Despite losing one of the most powerful college bats of all time in Jac Caglianone after last season, baseball’s will remains in danger at Condron ballpark this year as long as Brody Donay is in the box.
While the Florida Gators prepare for the new season, the powerful 6-foot-5 catcher has swung one of the hottest bats on the team so far. During offseason scrimmages, Donay’s power has been on display over and over again.
Last season, after transferring over from Virginia Tech, Donay made 44 starts for Florida, hitting .246 with an OPS of .850 and 14 home runs. Though striking out a worrisome 74 times, his power shined, even hitting a ball a projected 492 feet. Hitting next to Florida’s home run record holder, Caglianone, Donay’s potent slugging was not overshadowed.
During the offseason, Donay continued his strong trend of power while also carrying over his swing and miss. In his time in the Cape Cod League, Donay hit .227 with a .766 OPS and 6 home runs. Though striking out 42% of his at bats, the raw power he carries got a lot of attention.
While smashing so far in practice, Donay’s ability to be one of Florida’s best hitters relies heavily on his ability to cut down on strikeouts. Donay had the worst strikeout percentage on the team for Florida last year, striking out 39% of the time while only holding an on base percentage of .323. Though his power is hard to find, if he continues to chase and whiff at a high rate, it will be hard for Florida to trust him at the top of the lineup.
Albeit not the perfect hitter, his hot bat in the months heading into the 2025 season has him trending to be a breakout star for Florida, something this lineup needs. With the loss of Caglianone, Florida’s starting nine seem to be missing a true power-threat at the top of the lineup despite having some players with power potential.
Amongst the likes of Donay, Colby Shelton, Bobby Boser and Ty Evans, Florida has a lot of pop that has yet to truly explode. Though they all have shown good power in their careers, only Shelton finished last season reaching the 20-home run mark, a mark Gators’ sluggers have reached often. The last time Florida did not have multiple players hit over 20 home runs in a season was in 2021, while the last time they had no hitter reach 20 in a full season was 2019. With Donay having the rawest power in the lineup, it should be easy to project over 20 home runs this year if he can carry over momentum.
If Florida’s spring scrimmages have shown anything, it is that Donay’s power can be game-changing when he is avoiding Ks and putting bat to ball. If he can continue his hot hitting, his potent bat can not only be one of the most explosive for the Gators, but amongst the nation, creating a new power-threat pitchers will fear when Florida is on the diamond.