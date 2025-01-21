Gators Baseball Announces Start of Spring Practice Schedule
Florida Gators baseball has released its schedule for the start of the spring practice. There will be three rounds of intrasquad scrimmages open to the public.
The first week’s round of practices and scrimmages are scheduled for the following dates and times:
- Friday, Jan. 24: 2:30 p.m. stretch, 4:30 p.m. scrimmage
- Saturday, Jan. 25: 10 a.m. stretch, noon scrimmage
- Sunday, Jan. 26: 11 a.m. stretch, 1:30 p.m. scrimmage
In an additional note on the schedule, there will be a day off on Monday.
These spring practices will get the team tuned up for the approaching regular season.
The Gators' first regular season game will be held Friday, Feb. 14 at Condron Family Ballpark. They’ll host Air Force for a three-game weekend series. It’s the first time they’ll play the Falcons in program history.
Florida is coming off their second-straight appearance in the College World Series. While the Gators were a powerhouse team that fell one win short of taking home their second national championship in 2023, the 2024 appearance was more of a surprise run.
The Gators went 28-26 in the regular season and were knocked out of the SEC Tournament in the first game. Yet, the Gators managed to upset ranked Oklahoma State and ranked Clemson to punch their ticket to Omaha. They fell just short of making it back to the CWS Finals.