Gators Colby Shelton Pulling Complete 180 at Plate
It’s been an up-and-down season for the Florida Gators on the diamond. For their star player Colby Shelton, it’s been anything but.
Shelton had a relatively down year in his first season with the Gators compared to his strong freshman campaign with Alabama. As a sophomore in Gainesville, Fla., he only batted .254 and struck out 82 times over a 66-game sample size despite entering the program as a .300 hitter.
However, all of that seems to be in the past now as the junior shortstop has become one of the best hitters in the SEC.
He sits first in the conference in doubles (19), third in hits (60) and fourth in batting average (.380) all while trimming his strikeouts down significantly. He’s only been retired via the strikeout 19 times across 40 games this year.
One major, noticeable shift to his game that has led to the more efficient output has been his ability to use the entire field. Despite last season mashing every ball he saw to the right field, that’s not been the case in 2025. He’s been very good at going the opposite way and it’s why he’s become one of the most dangerous hitters in the SEC.
Moreover, Shelton has 22 multi-hit games this season with his most recent one coming in Friday night’s series opening win over Mississippi State. He tallied another three hits against the Bulldogs in four at-bats and had an RBI as well.
The only area in his game that has taken a dip has been his use of the long ball. Shelton logged 20 home runs last year, but now only sits at six. This isn’t all bad, though. In fact, it shows that he’s becoming a more well-rounded hitter and not trying to mash the ball every time he walks up to the plate. He’s taking what the pitcher gives him and delivering it to any open area in the outfield.
Florida will need him to maintain his production through the rest of the season if they want a chance at postseason play. They’ll have a chance to improve their resume Saturday as they’ll be looking to take the series against Mississippi State. First pitch for Game Two is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT.