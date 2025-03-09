Gators Dominates Doubleheader Against Harvard on Way to Series Sweep
Battling against the forecast, the Florida Gators managed to finish off a series sweep against Harvard at home in a 14-inning doubleheader, creating some momentum before facing two of the best teams in the nation up next.
The Gators finished the day outsourcing the winless Crimson 29-6 across two games, seeing strong performances from a handful of players.
Gators starting pitching dominated on the day, with freshman Aidan King and sophomore Matthew Jenkins going a combined nine innings allowing just four hits and two earned runs.
In his first career start, King shredded the Crimson lineup going six full innings allowing just three baserunners while striking out eight. The righty threw 75 total pitches before redshirt freshman Caden McDonald came in to finish out the game and close out a 7-0 shutout win in game one. King’s ERA on the year now sits at just 0.40.
Jenkins, in his second start in the last five days, was able to settle down after a shaky first inning and give the Gators another solid start on the week. Despite allowing the Crimson’s first two runs of the weekend on four hits in his first frame, Jenkins did not allow another hit or run after. He would finish the appearance going three full innings, allowing six baserunners while striking out four. He now holds a 6.55 ERA in his two starts at Florida with a 11.8 K/9.
On offense, Florida found most of their success through Bobby Baseball. Already leading Florida in RBIs, Boser added eight to his tally across both games, going four for eight with two home runs and four runs scored. In just the first two innings of game one, Boser hit both of his long balls, including a grand slam.
Boser’s two bombs in game one tied him for first on the team in homeruns on the year, but only until Brody Donay hit his eighth homerun of the season in game two. Donay’s hot hitting continued, going three for four on the day with two RBIs and five runs scored. He reached base a whopping eight times.
With Florida finding some much-needed success after a small two game losing streak, they now head into one of the toughest weeks they will have all year. Florida’s next two opponents sit at a combined 29-0 record and the Gators will face them both on the road.
Up first is Tallahassee on Tuesday, where Florida will take on the 15-0 Seminoles. FSU has beaten the Gators three-games in a row by a combined 30 runs. Then, the Gators head to Knoxville for a weekend matchup against the 14-0 Volunteers, who have an argument for being the best team in the country.
For now, the Gators sit at 15-2 with the bulk of their schedule up ahead.