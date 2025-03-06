Gators Freshman to Get Shot at Rotation Following Coppola Injury
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — An undisclosed injury to Florida Gators pitcher Pierce Coppola has left a void in the starting rotation. This void will be filled by rising freshman Aidan King against Harvard this weekend, the Gators head coach announced Wednesday.
“Aidan will get the start, for sure,” Kevin O’Sullivan answered when asked about Coppola’s health for the weekend.
His ERA sits at 0.87, he has a 12-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, holding opponents to a .184 batting average, is 2-0 — both wins coming over this past week — and was recently named the SEC Pitcher of the Week.
The freshman right-hander has primarily been weaponized out of the bullpen this season as he’s thrown 10.1 innings in five appearances with no starts.
This will be a big step up for King. However, he has looked like anything but nervous in his time on the mound this season, which one of his teammates noted.
“He is very confident in what he throws, for good reason,” Gators infielder Landon Stripling said. “Aiden is an elite pitcher. He throws all his pitches for strikes. He's going to be a phenomenal, phenomenal pitcher."
For his start, he’ll be coming off his best performance of the season. While he did post three scoreless innings of relief against Stetson last week, his time toeing the rubber on Saturday against Miami was arguably a more difficult situation.
He was thrust into the game prematurely due to the injury Coppola suffered in the third inning. He didn’t let it faze him, though. He didn’t allow a single run and only gave up a hit and a walk in 3 ⅓ innings to stifle the Hurricanes.
“He’s really good,” Gators catcher Luke Heyman said after Game Two against Miami. “I don’t think he was expecting to be out there that early, but he can go long if he wants to. He competes, he throws a lot of strikes. He’s got a four pitch mix that he’s able to throw whatever he wants, whenever he wants.”
Heyman also mentioned how he looks far from a freshman.
“He didn’t fear the situation,” Heyman said. “I wouldn’t consider him a freshman. He looks like he’s been out here for years doing it. We trusted him and he delivered for us.”
Fans will be able to watch King pitch this weekend against Harvard as Florida will play host for a three-game series that begins on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Condron Family Ballpark.