Gators' King Earns Fourth Weekly SEC Honor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Following his final start of the regular season, Florida Gators freshman pitcher Aidan King on Monday was rewarded with SEC Freshman of the Week honors.
King pitched 6 ⅓ innings against Alabama on Saturday in the series finale, striking out eight batters and allowing just one earned run (three in total) as Florida defeated the Crimson Tide, 9-3.
“Truly remarkable, honestly, to keep his composure like that, but he's shown time and time again that he's beyond his years with his maturity,” Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “Two great, great starts in a row against two ranked teams.”
This is his fourth SEC weekly award this season, marking the first Gator baseball player in program history to do so in a single season. He’s also the first SEC player to accomplish this since South Carolina’s Ethan Petry in 2023.
It’s the second straight week King has notched this award. A weekend ago, King was called upon in Game Three versus then-No. 1 Texas. He threw a career-best seven scoreless innings and struck out a career-high nine hitters.
King’s strong performances go farther back than just these past two weeks, though. Over his last four conference starts against Arkansas, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama, he has thrown 20 ⅔ innings and recorded a 0.87 ERA while retiring 22 via the strikeout.
King’s emergence into the starting rotation has been vital to the Gators' success this season. After losing lefty Pierce Coppola for a chunk of the campaign, King stepped into that starting role to help out ace Liam Peterson and never looked back.
In his debut season with the Gators, he has a 2.76 ERA in 16 appearances (11 starts) and a record of 6-2. Pitching 65 ⅓ innings, he’s struck out 72 batters to just 21 walks.
Florida will next step on the diamond on Tuesday against South Carolina in the first round of the 2025 SEC Tournament. The first pitch for this contest is set for 5:30 p.m. EST.