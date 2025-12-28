Gators In Mix for WR and Safety Heading for Transfer Portal

In an effort to retool the roster for the 2026 season, the Florida Gators have started to put their name in the mix for a pair of transfers. According to On3’s Pete Nakos and Corey Bender, the Gators are one of the programs showing interest in UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks and Baylor safety DJ Coleman.

Hooks is touted to be one of the top receivers looking for a new home in January. The redshirt junior is a 5-foot-10, 175-pound receiver who has spent four seasons with UAB, totaling 1,269 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 103 catches in 29 games.

However, he only really emerged as an offensive threat with the Blazers in 2025. This past season, he hauled in 87 catches for 1,065 yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 games.

His best games of the season came against Memphis and South Florida. Against Memphis, Hooker recorded 11 catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns. As for his contest against South Florida, Hooks produced 10 catches for 146 yards.

Some of the other teams vying for his talents are LSU, Auburn, Georgia, Virginia, Houston, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State and Florida State, Nakos reported.

Coleman is an experienced option for the Gators at both the star and safety positions. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound defensive back just wrapped up his junior year with the Bears, logging 46 total tackles, two interceptions, six passes defended, one forced fumble and 6.5 tackles-for-loss.

In his three years spent with Baylor, Coleman has totaled 89 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, 11 passes defended and one forced fumble.

Programs in the mix for Coleman include Arkansas, Florida State, SMU, Penn State, Missouri, South Carolina and Wisconsin, according to Bender.

It makes sense to see the Gators in the market for both players. Florida is losing five receivers to the portal while also losing their starting safety, Jordan Castell.

Luckily for Florida, even though they need a receiver or two from the portal, star freshman Vernell Brown III announced on Friday that he is returning for his sophomore season. Brown III was a 2025 Freshman All-SEC selection after catching a team-high 40 passes for 512 receiving yards. He also played a pivotal role on special teams, supplying 261 total yards on returns.

Florida is also awaiting the decision of other star freshman Dallas Wilson. While he has not stated he is entering the portal, there has been confirmation on his end that he will be back in the Orange and Blue for 2026.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

