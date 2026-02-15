Gators OF Kyle Jones Scorching Hot in Long-Awaited Return to the Lineup

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Over 8,000 hours. 352 days. 51 games.

That is the number of hours, days and games it has been since Kyle Jones has been in the starting lineup for the Florida Gators. A transfer from Stetson, Jones suffered a hamstring injury in the 2025 season-opener against Air Force.

After missing six games, he returned for three more, but a shoulder injury against Miami on March 1 ended his season. In just four games, he recorded five hits with two RBIs.

Despite that extended time off, though, the Gators outfielder looked as good as new in the opening weekend of college baseball, racking up the doubles against the UAB Blazers in the first series of the year.

“I love finally getting to be out there and go help my team, and not look out from the dugout,” Jones said after Saturday’s doubleheader. “I’m just very thankful and very blessed that all the trainers and everybody that helped me get back out there.”

Jones tallied seven hits, four runs and three RBI across 13 at-bats in Florida's three-game series win over UAB. Furthermore, five of those hits were doubles, with four coming on Saturday in Games Two and Three of the series. Those five doubles matched his season total for hits a year ago.

Kyle Jones' five hits across Saturday's doubleheader matched his season total from a year ago. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Jones, as any player would, was eager to step back on the diamond. The anticipation and excitement ran through him leading up to the start of the series against UAB.

“I was very, very excited,” Jones said. “Something that I haven’t been able to do in a very, very long time. It was something that I’ve had marked on the calendar for a very, very long time.”

The long-term impact Jones provides is more than just a bat in the box, though. His speed in the outfield also gives the Gators a talented defensive outfielder who makes a pitcher’s life that much easier with him roaming in center, recording six putouts over the two games on Saturday.

“He hits it very well. He runs balls down continuously—his speed on the base path. I mean, he brings his A-game every time,” starting pitcher Aidan King said.

Additionally, everything that King described is what makes him an ideal draft prospect for professional teams. He’s got the legs to impact the game both ways, and the eye and swing to get on base more often than not.

“He’s athletic, he can run, he can play center field, high contact rate guy, he doesn’t swing and miss very often,” Gators associate head coach Tom Slater said. “When you're looking at that guy, you're going, 'true center fielder with speed and high contact rate.' That bodes pretty well.”

Kyle Jones had a leadoff double in all three of the Gators' games against UAB. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Florida severely missed him last season. Platooning different guys in center field last year, none had a similar influence on the game as Jones had in this opening weekend. Moreover, his absence last year left a gaping hole at the top of the order. Having him back in the Orange and Blue provides the Gators with a dangerous hitter who will get the most at-bats possible in a game.

In turn, it makes the lineup even more of a threat to score runs early in the game with the hitters behind him.

“Kyle is doing a great job for us in that lead-off hole. Anytime he can get on base, especially with (Brendan Lawson) hitting behind him. I mean, that's just, that's just outstanding,” Slater said.

Next up for Jones and the Gators is a trip to DeLand, Fla., to take on the Stetson Hatters, his former team.

“I love getting to go back there,” Jones said about the return to his former team. “I spent a lot of time there. I love being able to get back to DeLand every now and then.”

First pitch for that contest is set for around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

