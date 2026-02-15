Takeaways from Florida Gators Baseball's Series Win Over UAB

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Headlined by a sweep in Saturday's doubleheader, the 13th-ranked Florida Gators baseball team opened the 2026 season with a series win over UAB.

After falling, 9-7, in Friday's opener, the Gators bounced back to win Game Two, 11-0, in seven innings before a 6-1 win in Game Three.

With that said, here are three takeaways from the series.

Florida Does Not have a Liam Peterson Problem... Yet

Liam Peterson is back, but not the Liam Peterson many were expecting.

A preseason All-American and one of the top prospects in this year's draft class, the junior looked the complete opposite in Friday's loss. Lasting just 3 1/3 innings, Peterson gave up four earned runs despite only allowing three hits. Five walks and a throwing error to first proved costly as he struggled with control for most of the outing.

"That's not the Liam we expect to see or the Liam we usually see," associate head coach Tom Slater said. "He's been outstanding all preseason and wasn't as crisp tonight, but we know that he'll bounce back his next outing and we'll see the Liam we're used to seeing."

Peterson's performance considering his expectations caused an uproar and calls by many for sophomore Aidan King, who did not allow a single run in six innings on Saturday, to move up into the Friday starter role. Still, it is far too early to count out Peterson, but if the inconsistency that has limited him in his first two seasons continues, it may be time to adjust the rotation.

Kyle Jones Could Be a Major Factor

Expected to be a key player in 2025, early-season injuries ended Jones' first campaign with the Gators after transferring from Stetson. Three games into his 2026 campaign, his expected impact is already being felt and thensome.

Jones led all Florida batters with seven hits on 13 at-bats in the series, including five doubles, while plating three runs. Five of his hits came across Saturday's doubleheader, tying for most on the team with freshman Cash Strayer. It also matched his season total for hits from a year ago.

"I love finally getting to be out there and go help my team, and not look you out from the dugout," he said. "I'm just very thankful and very blessed that all the trainers and everybody that helped me get back out there."

Jones' positioning with his hits has made it so much easier for the Gators, too. In the leadoff spot, where he had a double to start each game, Jones had consistent hitters immediately behind him in Brendan Lawson and Cade Kurland, who both combined to plate Jones four times over the weekend.

"Kyle's doing a great job for us in that leadoff hole," Slater said. "Obviously, any time he gets on base, especially with Law Dog behind him, it's just outstanding. So, KJ was in a really good spot all weekend long, swung the bat really, really well, and he's worked really hard…”

Freshmen Are Not Waiting for Their Turns

Anticipated to play key roles in 2026, freshmen outfielders Jacob Kendall and Cash Strayer made it known right away that they are not waiting for their turn. They are here to play immediately.

Kendall got the Opening Day start as the designated hitter, drawing one walk, before getting the start in left field for Game Two. While he did not record a hit over the weekend, St. Augustine native garnered significant praise throughout the offseason.

"He really had a great preseason," Slater said. "... I think he led our team in hitting throughout all of January and February and did a lot of damage as well. I thought he looked comfortable in his at-bats tonight, he battled. We've got some good young players here and they're all going to get opportunities to play. Tonight was JK's."

While he did not play in Friday's opener, Strayer had one of the best performances across Saturday's doubleheader. The Tampa native went 5-for-8 at the plate with his first career home run and a pair of doubles.

His first hit, a single, was part of Florida's nine-run first inning in Game Two. He added a single in the fourth and a double in the sixth before adding another double in the first inning of Game Three and a home run in the eighth to take a 6-1 lead.

"He can really hit, guys," Slater said. "... Again, another guy who had a really good fall, really good preseason work here. We knew we were going to play him today and he's just a good player, man. Good outfielder, he can swing the bat, and what's fun with him, too, is his ability to use the whole field. He drove a double and a homer both oppo today and he stays on the ball really well."

Additionally, infielder Colton Schwarz recorded his first collegiate hit, an RBI single, in Game Three.

As Florida looks to figure out its outfield alongside Jones at center, Strayer and Kendall certainly made strong cases to stay in the lineup.

