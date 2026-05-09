Gators Outfielder Kyle Jones Walks Off the Wildcats

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Despite struggling in his first four at-bats against the Kentucky Wildcats, Florida Gators outfielder Kyle Jones delivered when his team needed him most in the ninth, supplying a walk-off single to secure a 7-6 victory on Friday at Condron Ballpark.

"I was getting beat on fastballs the whole night, and I was just trying to get something out front, my eyes out front, and he threw me a slider that I could kind of do something with, and just try to put the best swing possible I could on, and thank the Lord it got through," Jones said on what he saw during his final at-bat.

The night did not start well for Jones, as he entered the final frame 0-for-4. He flew out in the first, struck out in the third, flew out again in the fifth and reached on a fielder's choice in the eighth.

None of that mattered in the bottom half of the ninth, though, as the dangerous leadoff hitter made sure to seal the deal when the opportunity presented itself.

He took the first pitch he saw against the Wildcats pitcher, a pitch he and the dugout thought was a ball, but was instead called a strike.

"I remember first pitch fastball, I thought was a little high, and I look in the dugout, and everybody's screaming," Jones said.

However, the call from the home plate umpire did not impact his focus. Instead, he settled back in the box and lined the next pitch he faced through the left side of the infield to complete the gritty comeback for the Gators.

"It's awesome," Jones said about what the moment was like with the team. "We've been at the field for, you know, I guess now 12 hours, so getting to do that, coming out of here with a win, celebrate with your boys, absolutely huge. You know, today was a grind."

NEVER A DOUBT. pic.twitter.com/2TUL6WHE34 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 9, 2026

Additionally, Jones shared that it was his first-ever walk-off single and that his teammates celebrated it in usual fashion.

"All I remember, I hit first base, and there was a huge cooler full of water just splashed right in my face," Jones said. "I've never got to experience that. I'm very thankful."

Jones' heroic efforts in this one also handed the Gators an important win for the hosting hopes. Even with key series wins over Arkansas and Georgia, hosting a regional in the postseason is not guaranteed.

Adding another SEC win only pads their resume, especially considering that every game at this point in the season can make or break a team's hosting chances.

"Yeah. I mean, it's a big win for a lot of reasons," Gators head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "I don't know what the magic number is to host, but we're certainly in discussion. We got five games left, but you know, every game is important."

Florida has the chance to take the series on Saturday. Game Two of the series is set for 4 p.m., with right-hander Liam Peterson scheduled to start the contest.

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