Gators Pick Up Ole Miss Infielder From Transfer Portal
The Florida Gators have picked up another infielder in the portal. According to Gator Country's Nick Marcinko, Ethan Surowiec committed to Florida Sunday morning. The 20-year-old bat is coming off a freshman campaign at Ole Miss and is currently catching attention in the Northwoods League.
On Friday, he went viral for the unique fashion in which he broke up a double play. He played the ground ball like an infielder and took the out.
To his credit, he's a quick thinker.
Surowiec only had 21 plate appearances during his season with the Rebels, but took advantage of the chances he got. He went 5-for-16 with two home runs and eight RBIs. The only downside is the seven strikeouts, but the potential is apparent.
His performance in summer ball only fuels any hype. In 25 games, he's batting .427 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs, 15 doubles and two triples in 115 plate appearances. For good measure, he's also scored 22 times and stolen eight bases.
According to Perfect Game, he was the No. 89 player overall and the No. 7 third baseman in the 2024 high school class.
Surowiec joins Sam Miller as the two infielders who committed to the Gators. Miller reportedly committed Friday. The Gators have now picked up nine players via the transfer portal.