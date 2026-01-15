Oregon QB Enters Transfer Portal After Dante Moore Announces He Will Return to Ducks

Dante Moore announcing his return to Oregon for his senior season wasn’t the only bit of quarterback news the Ducks received on Wednesday.

Moore had been mulling entering the NFL draft, but ultimately made the decision to come back for one more year in Eugene. A few hours after that decision was made, reports indicate Oregon quarterback Bryson Beaver intends to enter the transfer portal, according to On3.

Beaver, a four-star recruit out of Murrieta, Calif. was one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2026. He enrolled early at Oregon in January after initially committing to the program in June ‘25.

His path to the playing field changed a bit following Moore’s decision to return, which may in turn cause transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola to redshirt the 2026 season. Raiola suffered a broken right fibula at Nebraska this past year, and while he’ll likely be ready to play by the start of next season, maintaining an extra year of eligibility may be in his best interest. If he chooses to do so, he’d have college football eligibility through the 2028 season.

Beaver initially committed to Boise State, but re-opened his commitment later on in the process. He ended up fielding interest from various top programs in addition to Oregon, including Alabama and Auburn.

Beaver will enter the transfer portal as a short-term signee, per On3, which means he’ll be considered a part of the 2026 recruitment class for whichever program signs him.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.