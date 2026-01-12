Where Notable Former Gators Have Landed in the Transfer Portal

With the Florida Gators’ season complete and the transfer portal in full swing, players across college football are finding new homes.

While the Gators are actively retooling their roster under new head coach Jon Sumrall, there are also several former Florida players that have already found new homes in the transfer portal.

Florida Gators on SI takes a look at where some notable former Gators are headed next.

WR Eugene Wilson III (LSU)

Eugene Wilson III set season-highs in receptions and yards in the Gators' loss to Georgia in 2025. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

After starting 16 games over the past three seasons, Wilson III will be staying in the SEC to close out his collegiate career with the LSU Tigers.

While he has been limited to injuries over the past two seasons, the redshirt sophomore was one of Florida’s most dynamic players when healthy. In 2023, the Tampa native was named a FWAA Freshman All-American after totaling 61 catches, 538 receiving yards and six touchdowns during his true freshman season.

QB DJ Lagway (Committed to Baylor, Still Taking Visits)

DJ Lagway is still evaluating his options despite being committed to Baylor. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Another former Freshman All-American, Lagway declared his intentions to enter the transfer portal back in December after spending the past two seasons at Florida.

Coming off a convincing true freshman season, the sophomore quarterback regressed while struggling with efficiency and overall consistency throughout the year. After starting all 12 games for the Gators this year, Lagway totaled 2,264 passing yards while throwing 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

DB Sharif Denson (Ole Miss)

Sharif Denson will reunite with a former Gators defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jacksonville native will be headed to Oxford after seeing consistent playing time throughout his three seasons at Florida.

Denson appeared in all 12 games this season while making 11 starts, finishing the year with 53 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a pass breakup. Throughout his Gators career, he totaled 97 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble while starting 17 games.

At Ole Miss, Denson will reunite with former Gators defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, who recruited Denson before his departure to the NFL.

DB Jordan Castell (Kentucky)

Former Florida safety Jordan Castell will spend his final season of college at Kentucky. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Castell had served as one of Florida’s most reliable defensive players since arriving in Gainesville, starting 34 consecutive games after becoming a starter early in his true freshman season while leading the team with 60 tackles that year.

Over the course of three seasons, the Orlando native has totaled 87 tackles, three interceptions and 15 pass deflections.

TE Hayden Hansen (Oklahoma)

Former Florida tight end Hayden Hansen (89) will stay in the SEC for his final year of college. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After spending the past three seasons as Florida’s starting tight end, Hansen decided to use his final season of NCAA eligibility at Oklahoma.

Last season, the redshirt junior was Florida’s third-leading receiver after finishing the season with 30 catches for 254 yards and a touchdown. Hansen leaves the program with 57 career catches, 611 yards and five touchdowns.

DB Aaron Gates (Kentucky)

Former Florida Gators defensive back Aaron Gates had plenty of highs but was limited by injuries. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Although a season-ending shoulder injury cut Gates’ junior campaign short, he served as a key piece of Florida’s defense during the 2024 season.

That year, he appeared in nine games while starting five, totaling 27 tackles, an interception, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Through three seasons at Florida, the Georgia native has totaled 34 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups.

WR Aidan Mizell (UCLA)

Aidan Mizell was effective when healthy for the Florida Gators. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Throughout his time at Florida, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver caught 38 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns while appearing in 21 games and making seven starts.

This season, the Orlando native started a career-high four games while hauling in 19 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown.

LB Grayson “Pup” Howard (South Florida)

Linebacker Grayson Howard received a redshirt after injuries limited him early in the season. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

After struggling with injuries throughout his junior season, Howard is heading south to Tampa for a fresh start.

Although he appeared in just three games this season, the Jacksonville native started nine games in 2024 while totaling 37 tackles, a sack and two tackles-for-loss.

WR Tank Hawkins (Washington State)

Tank Hawkins was Florida's only midseason opt-out. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

The speedy slot receiver was unable to crack a consistent role in Florida’s offense over the past two seasons, despite coming in with high expectations as a four-star recruit out of national powerhouse IMG Academy.

Through two seasons at Florida, Hawkins totaled 12 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

WR Naeshaun Montgomery (Missouri)

Florida briefly attempted to retain Montgomery, but he ultimately decided to transfer to Missouri. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Although Florida was making an effort to retain the promising freshman, he ultimately opted for new beginnings.

The former four-star recruit and Under Armour All-American saw action in four games this season while catching three passes for 25 yards.

RB KD Daniels (Wake Forest)

Former Florida running back KD Daniels flashed potential but couldn't carve out a consistent role with the Gators. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Daniels has flashed some intriguing potential over the past two seasons, Florida’s crowded running back room has prevented him from earning consistent carries.

Last season, the sophomore finished third on the team with 108 total rushing yards.

More From Florida Gators on SI