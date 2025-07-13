Gators Poised to Have Strong Showing in 2025 MLB Draft
The 2025 MLB Draft begins on Sunday and multiple current and future Florida Gators are up for grabs for professional organizations.
There are seven Gators inside of MLB.com’s top 250 heading into the draft.
Leading the way are two commits from the Gators' 2025 class. Right-handed pitcher Aaron Watson is ranked as the No. 45 overall prospect in this 2025 draft class and has been one of the top prep arms this year.
“Because of his feel for pitching, the 6-foot-5 Watson has a pretty high floor and it's not difficult to imagine a higher ceiling as he adds strength to that frame,” MLB.com said of Watson. “He's committed to Florida, but his projection and pitchability could intrigue teams to lure him away from that commitment in the first couple of rounds.”
Joining him in the top 50 of MLB.com's top 250 is high school shortstop Jordan Yost. The brother of current Gator Hayden Yost, Jordan has seen a steady, late rise leading up to the 2025 MLB Draft.
Much of that has to do with his body starting to fill out and becoming more physical, according to MLB.com’s scouting report of Yost.
“Added physicality in the fall has led to better results in his senior year at Sickles High School in Tampa, leading to teams showing a lot more interest in the early rounds,” his scouting report read.
Watson and Yost seem unlikely to make it to campus based on these projections. Turning down the expected contracts at these slots, even in the NIL era, will be very difficult.
One more 2025 Gator commit made the list, as well. Infielder Nic Partridge was tabbed as the No. 195 overall prospect in this draft class.
As for current Gators on the list, shortstop Colby Shelton, third baseman Bobby Boser, right-handed pitcher Jake Clemente and catcher Brody Donay all made the cut.
Shelton sits atop this group, coming in at No. 142. He turned down starting his professional career last year for another year in Gainesville. However, that does not look like it will be the case this year unless he drastically falls outside his projection.
Boser and Clemente rank as the No. 188 and 189 overall prospects in MLB.com’s top 250, respectively. Boser has no eligibility left, but Clemente does. Losing him would deal a hefty blow to the Gators' 2026 bullpen should he be drafted and signed with a professional team.
Donay is labeled as the No. 248 prospect in this draft class. His power is undeniable, which is what teams are looking for and could lead to someone taking a swing higher than his ranking.
“Donay’s calling card was, is and always will be his prodigious raw power from the right side of the plate,” Donay’s MLB.com scouting report read.
Three other players could hear their names in this draft who are not in the top 250 prospects group. Catcher Luke Heyman, outfielder Ty Evans and southpaw Pierce Coppola.
Heyman and Coppola might head to the pros depending on how high they are picked and what teams are offering. Despite each having a year of eligibility left in the tank, this will be their last year of negotiating power. If they return for their final years in Gainesville, then they would have to sign with whatever team drafts them in 2026. Evans, on the other hand, is out of eligibility.
The 2025 MLB Draft begins Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. MLB Network and ESPN will have live coverage of the draft, with the former also having a draft pre-show that starts at 5 p.m. ET.