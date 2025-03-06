Gators Provide Negative Update on Status of Key Players
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gators baseball head coach Kevin O’Sullivan issued injury updates after the win over FAU with the most significant being the update on outfield Kyle Jones.
“I think Kyle is probably going to unfortunately to miss the season,” O’Sullivan said when asked about Jones.
Jones transferred from Stetson this past offseason and was expected to be one of the main center fielders for the Gators this season.
Jones hurt himself in Game One against Miami on a diving play in center field. This wasn’t his first injury of the season either. He hurt his knee toward the beginning of the year as well. If he misses the entire season, he will end his 2025 season hitting .313 with two RBIs.
O’Sullivan also gave out updates for left-handed pitcher Pierce Coppola and infielder Cade Kurland.
“He’s not going to pitch,” the Gators head coach responded when asked about Coppola’s availability for their upcoming series against Harvard.
Additionally, there is no timeline for his return to the mound.
“No,” O’Sullivan said. “They’re still meeting with doctors, getting second opinions and those types of things. It’s a little premature for all that.”
Coppola has a 1.42 ERA and 23 strikeouts in his first 12 ⅔ innings. Injuries have once against disrupted his season. He left his start against Miami after just 2 ⅔ innings as O’Sullivan claimed something didn’t look right.
For Kurland, it’s the same as Coppola. A timeline for return is unknown.
“...Cade, he’s doing PT right now and you know there’s really no timeline,” O’Sullivan said. “It’s a matter of how quickly he can strengthen his shoulder and stabilize that joint. It could be as short as 10 days, two weeks, or it could be longer than that, I really don’t know. He’ll get out there as soon as he possibly can. It’s just going to take some time.”
Florida’s second baseman hurt his shoulder making a diving effort going to his left in Game Two versus Miami.
Luckily for Florida, they have depth at almost every position. However, losing three key pieces will not be easy to overcome for any team.
Florida’s next game on the grass will be on Friday against Harvard. This will be Game One of a three-game series between the Gators and the Crimson.