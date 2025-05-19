Former Gators Star, Royals Prospect Gets Long-Awaited Call Up to Triple-A
The Kansas City Royals have promoted former Florida Gators two-way star Jac Caglianone to Triple-A. The Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals' Triple-A affiliate announced his arrival on Sunday.
Caglianone makes a quick rise to Triple-A. However, the irony in this quick rise is that many have wondered what took so long for him to reach this point. Some would argue that he already has a place with the big league team.
In 38 Double-A games, he batted .322 with a .947 OPS, nine home runs and 43 RBIs. He's hitting the ball hard - one of which came off the bat at 121 mph - and having no trouble hitting it hard where they ain't.
Caglianone holds the record for most home runs in a season (35) and home runs in a career (75) for the Gators. He won multiple awards and was drafted sixth overall by the Royals in 2024. While with the Gators, the program reached the College World Series in back-to-back seasons and was a win away from a second National Championship in 2023. Caglianone is the Royals' top prospect (as a first baseman abd outfielder) and the No. 10 prospect in MLB.
His historic run for the Gators in 2024 carried over into Spring Training. In 14 games of Cactus League play, Caglianone had a slash line of.500/.609/1.167 with three home runs, three doubles and seven RBIs.
This run had many surprised that he even started the season in the minors, let alone in Double-A. His former Gators teammate, Wyatt Langford, set a precedent not too long ago that a dominant spring can get you to the show quicker.
We'll see how long he sticks around Omaha before heading to Kansas City. The Royals have a respectable 26-22 season, but the pitching, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and third baseman Maikel Garcia are doing a lot of the heavy lifting. The Royals offense is 25th in MLB with a .659 OPS. They've hit the fewest home runs (30) and have driven in the fourth-fewest runs (157). Caglianone could and likely will provide that boost to the lineup.
It's a when and not an if he will get that call to The Show.