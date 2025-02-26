Gators Survive Chaotic Midweek Battle Against Stetson
In what was possibly the craziest Florida Gators baseball games of the year, Florida managed to escape Deland still undefeated on the season—for now.
Though officially under protest by Stetson after a shocking umpire review led to the Hatters having their game tying run taken back in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Gators are credited with a 6-1 victory at the moment.
Because the Hatters officially protested the call, the game is still at risk of being restarted from the moment the call was made, meaning Florida would have its win taken away and the game would resume tied 2-2.
In a game full of chaos, the Gators lineup was relatively quiet on the night compared to usual. The team was held hitless until the fifth inning, but finished the game still racking up nine knocks.
Transfer Blake Cyr had the most impactful performance on the night, not only breaking up Stetson’s no-hit bid in the 5th but also giving Florida its first lead of the game with a deep homerun in the seventh inning. He finished the game with two hits and one RBI.
The other Gators hitter to go deep was second baseman Cade Kurland, who followed his two-home run performance on Sunday against Dayton with a three-run shot in the eighth. On par with the game as a whole, his long ball was anything but normal, bouncing out of the Hatters center fielder, and former Gator, Landon Russell’s glove and over the fence.
While Florida’s lineup was not as potent as we have seen early in the year, it’s pitching continued to dominate.
In his second start of the year, Clemson transfer Billy Barlow finished the night allowing just one run on five hits, striking out four batters in four innings of work. After walking three hitters in his debut appearance for the Gators, Barlow did not walk a Stetson batter on the night.
In relief, Freshman Aidan King was dominant.
Entering in the bottom of the fifth, King went three full innings allowing no hits or walks while striking out four. In his last frame of work, an error by Ty Evans allowed the Hatters' only baserunner to reach base against King, snowballing into the aforementioned protest.
Alex Philpott entered last for Florida, closing out the game with two strong innings of work. Philpott gave up one hit and walked two batters, yet did not allow a run while striking out two. Though not usually a midweek arm, his appearance was to make up for his missed chance when Florida’s Sunday game ended early.
What’s Ahead
While this game was one to remember for many reasons, Florida will have to move focus quickly. They now head back to Condron ballpark undefeated and ready to welcome in a 6-2 North Florida squad tomorrow, followed by their biggest test so far on the season over the weekend in rival Miami. As well, with the Stetson protest still up in the air, there may be more baseball to be played very soon against the Hatters.
Weekend Schedule
- Wednesday: North Florida (6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+)
● Friday: Miami (6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+)
● Saturday: Miami (4:30 p.m. on SEC Network+)
● Sunday: Miami (1 p.m. on SEC Network+)