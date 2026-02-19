How 'Heart of a Lion' Transfer P Ernesto Lugo-Canchola is Impacting Gators Baseball

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Ernesto Lugo-Canchola wasn't sure if he was going to get another year of eligibility. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal anyway.

Lugo-Canchola was the reigning Division II Pitcher of the Year at Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho, going 13-0 across 16 starts with a 2.00 ERA, .164 batting average against and a 103/44 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 94 2/3 innings. However, the NCAA had denied his quest for a sixth year of eligibility multiple times.

Then, he received a phone call from Florida Gators pitching coach David Kopp.

"I was getting ready to play indie ball, and he called me, is like, 'Hey, man, like, you want to come do it over here, minor league? Like, this is pro stuff. If you're made for it just think about it.' It's like, how else am I going to get better if I don't put myself in the environment to see if I'm made for it or not?" Lugo-Canchola said.

Ernesto Lugo-Canchola has shined in his two appearances with the Gators this season. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

The pitch from Kopp, plus another phone call from head coach Kevin O'Sullivan, sealed the deal, and after the NCAA gave him another year of eligibility for just Division I, Lugo-Canchola committed to Florida without ever taking a visit.

In fact, he had never been to Gainesville before. Growing up in Pleasant Grove, Utah, he began his collegiate career at Salt Lake Community College before transferring to Utah. From there was a stop at Northwest Nazarene.

This new opportunity was too good to pass up. So, Lugo-Canchola packed his bags and drove for three days with his grandparents across the country.

"That's a moment I'll never forget, being able to explore the United States with them," he said.

Safe to say, the decision has paid off.

Through five games in the 2026 season, two of which he has pitched in relief, Lugo-Canchola has emerged as one of Florida's top bullpen arms. The 6-foot-5 lefty has retired the first 17 batters he has faced as a Gator, recording seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. He recorded five strikeouts in three innings of relief in Wednesday's win against Stetson, helping Florida complete a midweek sweep against the Hatters.

"I think it's a great story," O'Sullivan said. "Here's a guy that's been coming all the way across the country, pitched Division II last year. Just goes to show you when he's got good stuff, there's no question about it. He is extremely competitive. Has the heart of a lion."

17-straight retired by ELC to start his UF career 🤯



🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/jkBMo4p0BV — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 19, 2026

On O'Sullivan's side, while using starter Cooper Walls as an example, evaluating portal pitchers also comes down to how they perform in big moments, even if they may not have the SEC velocity or if they need development.

For Lugo-Canchola, it was a 5-3 win over top-seeded Tampa in Game One of the 2025 DII Baseball National Semifinals, where he had seven strikeouts and only three hits and two earned runs in 6.1 innings. A call with Tampa head coach Joe Urso, who also tried to recruit Lugo-Canchola out of the portal, sealed the deal for O'Sullivan.

"He raved about him, and I trust Joe's opinion," he said. "Never really saw him live, just video, and Joe gave him a tremendous amount of compliments."

Lugo-Canchola is not just impacting Florida as a consistent bullpen piece, though. Despite being one of the newest guys on the roster, his veteran presence has helped him become a leader on a pitching staff with 12 underclassmen, five true freshmen, and nine newcomers.

"Coming into this environment, you can go two ways. You can let it eat you up, or you can embrace it," he said. "Just kind of dealing with it in the beginning, it was kind of like, 'wow,' this is the best talent I've ever seen. You become who you surround yourself with. And I'm surrounded by superstars."

Gators pitcher Ernesto Lugo-Canchola walks off the mound after three innings of relief in Wednesday's win over Stetson. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

There is also his infectious energy that has begun to rub off on the team. In both of his appearances this season, Lugo-Canchola was seen hyping up the crowd at Condron Ballpark as he walked off the mound.

O'Sullivan said he had never seen that side of Lugo-Canchola before but said the players have raved about his humor as he has come out of his shell. Lugo-Canchola said that "there's a time and place to have fun."

"I'm a little bit two-faced," he said. "When I get between those lines, I'm going to do my job. I gotta throw strikes. I gotta stay focused. I can't let up... As soon as I'm done, I'm all laughter."

While only two appearances into his first and final season with the Gators, Lugo-Canchola is already seeing his journey from JUCO to DI to DII and back to DI pay off. Representing the Gator logo makes it all so sweeter.

"Best decision I made," he said.