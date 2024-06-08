A Homecoming for Florida Gators Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan vs. Clemson Tigers
Florida Gators Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan will have the chance to say hello to some old friends this weekend when they take on the Clemson Tigers in the Super Regionals.
This will be the first time he has played against Clemson in the regular season or postseason while coaching at Florida in his 17 years with the Gators.
For those who don’t know, before O’Sullivan was a Gator, he donned the Orange and Purple of the Clemson Tigers.
He coached at Clemson from 1999 until 2007 when Florida lured him away to the Sunshine State.
While coaching for the Tigers, he worked alongside current Tigers Head Coach Erik Bakich and for hall of fame head coach Jack Leggett.
On Bakich, O’Sullivan always had a belief in his coaching ability and knew that he would be a great fit for Clemson when they began searching for a new head coach before the 2023 season.
“Honestly, I think he was the perfect fit for Clemson. I don't think there was anybody else that probably even should be considered on the list. I knew he would be a perfect figure,” O’Sullivan said.
O’Sullivan does have some internal emotions about his return but doesn’t want to make this Super Regional about past ties with his former team. He would rather shift the focus back onto his guys for the weekend.
“Obviously, surreal to be back in Clemson after 17 years of not coming back,” O’Sullivan told the media after practice on Friday.
“I’ve thought a lot about what it might feel like, but I don’t want this to be about me. There’ll be a lot of discussions about me and Jack and Eric, but you know, focus is really about our team right now.”
Now, with any type of reunion like this, players and coaches want bragging rights.
For Gators’ closer Brandon Neely, he understands what this series means for his head coach.
“Coming back to his home roots and being able to possibly advance into Omaha from here. it’s, definitely a big weekend for the team and coach,” Neely said.
Though it won’t be easy with Clemson coming in as the sixth overall seed in the tournament.
This season, the Tigers had a record of 44 wins and 14 losses and went 20-10 in the ACC.
So, what’s O’Sullivan’s scouting report on his former school?
“They're older, they're athletic, they got some length to their lineup. All of his (Jimmy Belanger) staffs have always thrown strikes and had the ability to throw multiple pitches for strikes,” O’Sullivan said.
“There's team chemistry from an outside looking in. Looks like it's as good as can be, and they don't beat themselves.”
This has potential to be a great, competitive series between two highly talented programs with a little extra on the line with the personal ties between the two staffs.