Neely’s gutsy performance sends Florida Gators to Game 7 against Oklahoma State
On Sunday, Florida Gators baseball had a daunting task in front of it: win two games against the Big Ten and Big 12 Champions just to play Monday.
They took care of business in Game 1 against Nebraska, beating the Cornhuskers for the second time of the weekend in an offensive onslaught, 17-11.
Then, the Gators faced Oklahoma State again in Game 2 and needed something special to force a Game 7. With one out in the bottom of the fourth, entered Brandon Neely.
Down 2-1 and the Cowboys on the verge of possibly breaking it open, Neely struck out Carson Benge and got Nolan Schubart to line out. It was Neely’s game from there.
Florida’s most veteran pitcher performed a masterpiece, going the rest of the way to carry the Gators to a 5-2 win and force a Game 7 Monday. He pitched 5 ⅔ innings while striking out a career-high 11 batters. It was gutsy, and will most likely go down in Gators baseball history as one of the best postseason pitching performances of all time.
“It was a grind for sure,” Neely said. “I had no thought in the back of my mind that Sully was going to take the ball from me. I was going out there to finish it from the fourth.”
The junior threw 37 pitches Friday, solidifying a much-needed performance out of the Gators bullpen twice. Overall, he’s thrown eight innings this postseason and hasn’t given up any runs, striking out 12.
Neely started the season in the closer role but made his way into the starting rotation during the beginning of SEC play. After some ups and downs as a starter, Neely made the move back to the bullpen against the University of South Florida.
He showed a little bit of both Sunday, throwing 100-plus pitches for the fourth time this year but also closing it out when it mattered.
“Your mentality has to go back to starting right now,” O’Sullivan said he told Neely. “'You have to minimize your pitches the best you can and don’t feel like you have to close every inning. You’re going to have to extend yourself a little bit,' and he did. He was outstanding.”
After escaping the jam in the fourth, the Gators still had work to do down 2-1. It was evident Benge, Oklahoma State’s starting pitcher, was giving the Florida bats problems. They weren’t making contact like they were earlier in the day against Nebraska.
But Colby Shelton made one of the biggest swings of his Gators career in the sixth inning, getting a 1-0 fastball and roping it over the right field wall into the Florida bullpen. It gave the Gators the lead and ultimately was the game-winning hit that allowed them to get to Monday.
“The whole day, everyone had each other’s back,” Shelton said. We couldn’t have done it without each other. Every guy stepped up and when there was a crucial moment, someone found a way to get it done and that’s what it takes this time of year to get the job done.”
Florida will play for a chance at its second-straight Super Regional. After earning the two wins needed, they’ll play Oklahoma State for the third time in as many days. Neely, Caglianone and Peterson will all be unavailable, but there’s a long list of pitchers that are. But most are young and have shown inconsistencies all year.
O’Sullivan said his team has the depth and numbers for outings. He added his pitchers shouldn’t feel the pressure to go multiple innings, as some may just have to get three outs. If there’s one certainty, pitchers are going to have to step up.
“It doesn’t have to lean on one person," O’Sullivan said. “As a collective group, we’re going to need solid outings tomorrow.”
For the third-consecutive year, the Gators are playing in Game 7 of a regional. In 2022, they lost to Oklahoma. Last year, Florida was in the same situation and defeated Texas Tech to advance to the Super Regional. They’ve been here before, and O’Sullivan knows what he has to do to advance.
For Oklahoma State, the Cowboys have been eliminated in the regional the past three years. They’ve hosted a regional the past two years, but have been eliminated in both of them. They’re looking to break through for their first Super Regional appearance since 2019.
First pitch for Game 7 of the Stillwater Regional is at 3 p.m on ESPN+. No starting pitching has been announced for either team.
“Backs against the wall right now. Playing with nothing to lose,” Neely said.