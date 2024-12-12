New York Yankees "Considering" Former Gators First Baseman
Florida Gators baseball could continue to be represented in the Big Apple but in a different borough. According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees are considering former Gators first baseman Pete Alonso.
Alonso has been over in Flushing, Queens, with the New York Mets since they drafted him in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
Alonso is a four-time all-star, a two-time Home Run Derby champ and was named the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year. Outside of the 2020 COVID-shortened season, he has hit at least 34 home runs, every season of his career.
In 2024, Alonso slashed .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs in a full 162 games with the Mets. It was his first time playing every game in a season - though, to his credit, he's never played fewer than 152 games outside of the COVID-shortened season. The Yankees could get a guy who shows up virtually every day to play.
Through six MLB seasons, Alonso has slashed .249/.339/.514 with 226 home runs and 586 RBIs. He's already one of, if not the greatest, Gators baseball players to play in Major League Baseball.
Alonso also had some clutch playoff moments for the Mets that the Yankees would like to see happen in pinstripes - well, Yankee pinstripes in this case. In 13 postseason games, Alonsoslashed .273/.431/.568 with four home runs and 10 RBIs.
His highlight was the go-ahead blast in the decisive Game 3 of the Wild Card Series. In the top of the ninth, facing elimination, Alonso hit a three-run shot, flipping a 2-0 Milwaukee Brewers lead into what eventually became a 4-2 Mets win and series clinch.
This is not the first time that Alonso has been reported to be on the Yankees radar. Just over a month ago, it was reported that Yankees GM Brian Cashman was chatting with Alonso's agent, Scott Boras. If the Yankees were to sign Alonso, he would take over for Anthony Rizzo, who also became a free agent this offseason.