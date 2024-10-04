Florida Gators Baseball Great Pete Alonso Launches New York Mets to NLDS
Sports can be magical. One play can elicit certain emotions from out of nowhere. For New York Mets and Florida Gators fans, some of which are both, that’s just what happened on Thursday.
In his final at-bat of the game – and potentially his 2024 season – former Gator Pete Alonso launched a go-ahead, three-run shot to stun the Milwaukee Brewers en route to a 4-2 win in a decisive Game 3 of the Wild Card series. The Mets now have a date with the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series.
“You go through those scenarios as a little kid,” Alonso said after the game. “It’s like, ‘All right, you’re in the playoffs, you’re down by two runs.’ I don’t know. Words can’t explain it.”
But before he was on cloud nine running the bases, Alonso was struggling to find his groove against the Brewers. He was just 1-for-8 going into what could’ve been the final at-bat of the series and potentially as a Met.
However, his manager still had confidence in his first baseman prior to the start of this winner-take-all contest.
“Pete is a power hitter, he’s just one swing away from a big one,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after game two of this series. “He’s got another opportunity tomorrow. He’ll step up.”
And step up he did. He didn’t let any of those negative thoughts that could’ve been running rampant in his mind impact a do-or-die moment.
With two on, one out and the fifth pitch of the at-bat in the ninth, he saw a hanging breaking ball and deposited it over the right-field wall to give his team a 3-2 lead. The Mets would add one more run in the ninth to win 4-2, but almost all of the credit will be given to Alonso and his clutch dinger.
This homer wasn’t just special for the team though, Alonso also became part of MLB history and its record books. He became just the first player in MLB history to hit a go-ahead homer while trailing in the ninth inning or later of a winner-take-all postseason game, per OptaStats on X.
This game never fails to have new and insane first-to-do-it stat.
All in all, as one of MLB’s great play-by-play announcers and voice of the Mets Howie Rose said on his call of Alonso’s home run, “Pete Alonso keeps this fairytale season going with the fairytale swing of his career!”
The Mets start their series with the Phillies on Saturday. First pitch of Game 1 is set for 4:08 p.m. The Mets starter has yet to be annouced. However, whoever pitches will be up against Zach Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA).