Photos from Florida Gators Midweek Win over Jacksonville
The Florida Gators run-ruled Jacksonville, 16-4, on Tuesday night inside Condron Ballpark. Gators Illustrated photographer Kyle Lander documented the victory as Florida snapped a three-game losing streak.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Tuesday snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-4 run-rule win over Jacksonville. Three different players hit a three-run home run, which included a five-RBI effort from freshman Brendan Lawson.
Freshman infielder Brendan Lawson tied a career-high with five RBIs, which included a three-run home run, in the Florida Gators' win over Jacksonville. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Cade Kurland (4), Luke Heyman (28) and Colby Shelton (10) celebrate with Brendan Lawson (11) after the freshman's three-run home run against Jacksonville. The Florida Gators would go on to win 16-4. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators freshman Brendan Lawson has split time between first base and second base, which including playing both positions on Tuesday after Cade Kurland left with an injury. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Ty Evans scored two runs and plated another in the Florida Gators' run-rule win over Jacksonville, which snapped a three-game losing streak. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators freshman pitcher Jackson Barberi struck out three batters with only one earned run in three innings pitched against Jacksonville. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Cade Kurland made his return after suffering a shoulder injury against Miami at the beginning of March. After recording two assists in the infield, he left the Florida Gators' win with shoulder discomfort. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Cade Kurland left the Florida Gators' win over Jacksonville after some shoulder discomfort noticed in the middle of his second at-bat. Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan explained he made the decision to pull him after noticing him grimacing after a swing but said the shoulder did not pop out of socket. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators redshirt freshman Christian Rodriguez recorded a strikeout against an earned run and two hits allowed in 1.2 innings pitched. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators catcher Luke Heyman recorded one hit and scored two runs in the team's 16-4 win over Jacksonville. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
After entering the game following Cade Kurland's injury, Brody Donay drew a walk and recorded a base hit, helping the Florida Gators snap a three-game losing streak. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated