All Gators

Photos from Florida Gators Midweek Win over Jacksonville

The Florida Gators run-ruled Jacksonville, 16-4, on Tuesday night inside Condron Ballpark. Gators Illustrated photographer Kyle Lander documented the victory as Florida snapped a three-game losing streak.

Kyle Lander

The Florida Gators snapped a three-game losing streak as three different players hit a 3-run home run in the team's 16-4 win over Jacksonville.
The Florida Gators snapped a three-game losing streak as three different players hit a 3-run home run in the team's 16-4 win over Jacksonville. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Tuesday snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-4 run-rule win over Jacksonville. Three different players hit a three-run home run, which included a five-RBI effort from freshman Brendan Lawson.

Tuesday, March 18: Gators 16, Jacksonville 4

Brendan Lawson
Freshman infielder Brendan Lawson tied a career-high with five RBIs, which included a three-run home run, in the Florida Gators' win over Jacksonville. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators
Cade Kurland (4), Luke Heyman (28) and Colby Shelton (10) celebrate with Brendan Lawson (11) after the freshman's three-run home run against Jacksonville. The Florida Gators would go on to win 16-4. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Brendan Lawson
Florida Gators freshman Brendan Lawson has split time between first base and second base, which including playing both positions on Tuesday after Cade Kurland left with an injury. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Ty Evans
Ty Evans scored two runs and plated another in the Florida Gators' run-rule win over Jacksonville, which snapped a three-game losing streak. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Jackson Barberi
Florida Gators freshman pitcher Jackson Barberi struck out three batters with only one earned run in three innings pitched against Jacksonville. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Cade Kurland
Cade Kurland made his return after suffering a shoulder injury against Miami at the beginning of March. After recording two assists in the infield, he left the Florida Gators' win with shoulder discomfort. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Cade Kurland
Cade Kurland left the Florida Gators' win over Jacksonville after some shoulder discomfort noticed in the middle of his second at-bat. Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan explained he made the decision to pull him after noticing him grimacing after a swing but said the shoulder did not pop out of socket. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Christian Rodriguez
Florida Gators redshirt freshman Christian Rodriguez recorded a strikeout against an earned run and two hits allowed in 1.2 innings pitched. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Luke Heyman
Florida Gators catcher Luke Heyman recorded one hit and scored two runs in the team's 16-4 win over Jacksonville. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Brody Donay
After entering the game following Cade Kurland's injury, Brody Donay drew a walk and recorded a base hit, helping the Florida Gators snap a three-game losing streak. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Published
Kyle Lander
KYLE LANDER

Home/Baseball