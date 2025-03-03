All Gators

Photos From the Florida Gators' Series Win over Miami

The Florida Gators won its third-straight series to open the 2025 season but suffered its first loss of the year against the Miami Hurricanes. Gators Illustrated photographer Kyle Lander documented two of the three games from Florida's series.

The Florida Gators won two out of three games against rival Miami, earning its third series win of the season.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators continued its strong start to the 2025 season with a series win over rival Miami after back-to-back wins on Friday and Saturday. However, the Hurricanes got the best of head coach Kevin O'Sullivan and his squad with a win on Sunday, giving the Gators its first loss of the season.

Gators featured in this set of photos, which were takne during Friday's and Sunday's games, include Liam Peterson, Cade Kurland, Bobby Boser, Brendan Lawson, Brody Donay, Ty Evans, Blake Cyr, Luke McNeillie, Colby Shelton, Billy Barlow and Landon Stripling.

Friday, Feb. 28: Florida 6, Miami 2

Liam Peterson earned his third win of the year with a seven-strikeout performance against Miami. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
After allowing two runs through the first three innings, Florida Gators starter Liam Peterson rebounded with three-straight scoreless frames of work. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators second baseman Cade Kurland recorded a hit at the plate and four assists defensively during the team's series-opening win over Miami. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators third baseman Bobby Boser smacked a solo home run in the third inning of Friday's game against Miami, tying the game 2-2. UF would go onto win 6-2. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Freshman Brendan Lawson smacked a solo home run off the batter's eye, giving the Florida Gators a lead it wouldn't relinquish in a 6-2 win over Miami on Friday. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Brendan Lawson's home run, his second of the season, put the Florida Gators ahead 3-2 against Miami and came immediately after a home run from Bobby Boser. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators freshman Brendan Lawson accounted for five of Florida's six runs with three times crossing the plate and two more batted in. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
A heated rivalry, emotions flared multiple times during the Florida Gators' series against Miami, including Friday's game when Brody Donay was hit by a pitch. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators right fielder Ty Evans stands in the outfield during the Gators' win over Miami. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators outfielder Blake Cyr faced Miami for the first time since transferring from the Hurricanes. He recorded a hit in Friday's win. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Luke McNeillie struck out one batter in one inning of work, helping the Gators keep Miami scoreless over the last six innings. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

Sunday, March 2: Miami 13, Florida 7

Ty Evans warms up before the Florida Gators' Sunday matchup against rival Miami. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators shortstop Colby Shelton hit a double in the third inning, leading to a two-run home run by Brody Donay right after to make it a 4-0 ballgame. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Brody Donay, seen here taking swing, hit a two-run home run to put the Florida Gators ahead 4-0 against Miami during Sunday's game. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators pitcher Jake Clemente got the start on the mound and held Miami scoreless through the first three innings. However, struggles in the fourth and fifth innings led to him being pulled, and he finished the outing with four earned runs. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Colby Shelton turns two with the help of Bobby Boser as the Florida Gators fell to Miami, 13-7, for their first loss of the season. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Despite a 13-7 loss, Florida Gators catcher Brody Donay had a nice offensive outing going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Billy Barlow made his third appearance on the mound this season, replacing reliever Nico Janssens in the fifth inning but struggled with three earned runs and five hits in two innings of work. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illusrated
Landon Stripling plated two of Florida's seven runs in the Gators' loss to Miami on Sunday, finishing with three RBIs across the weekend. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

