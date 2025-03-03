Photos From the Florida Gators' Series Win over Miami
The Florida Gators won its third-straight series to open the 2025 season but suffered its first loss of the year against the Miami Hurricanes. Gators Illustrated photographer Kyle Lander documented two of the three games from Florida's series.
The Florida Gators won two out of three games against rival Miami, earning its third series win of the season. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators continued its strong start to the 2025 season with a series win over rival Miami after back-to-back wins on Friday and Saturday. However, the Hurricanes got the best of head coach Kevin O'Sullivan and his squad with a win on Sunday, giving the Gators its first loss of the season.
Gators featured in this set of photos, which were takne during Friday's and Sunday's games, include Liam Peterson, Cade Kurland, Bobby Boser, Brendan Lawson, Brody Donay, Ty Evans, Blake Cyr, Luke McNeillie, Colby Shelton, Billy Barlow and Landon Stripling.
Ty Evans warms up before the Florida Gators' Sunday matchup against rival Miami. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators shortstop Colby Shelton hit a double in the third inning, leading to a two-run home run by Brody Donay right after to make it a 4-0 ballgame. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Brody Donay, seen here taking swing, hit a two-run home run to put the Florida Gators ahead 4-0 against Miami during Sunday's game. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators pitcher Jake Clemente got the start on the mound and held Miami scoreless through the first three innings. However, struggles in the fourth and fifth innings led to him being pulled, and he finished the outing with four earned runs. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Colby Shelton turns two with the help of Bobby Boser as the Florida Gators fell to Miami, 13-7, for their first loss of the season. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Despite a 13-7 loss, Florida Gators catcher Brody Donay had a nice offensive outing going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Billy Barlow made his third appearance on the mound this season, replacing reliever Nico Janssens in the fifth inning but struggled with three earned runs and five hits in two innings of work. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illusrated
Landon Stripling plated two of Florida's seven runs in the Gators' loss to Miami on Sunday, finishing with three RBIs across the weekend. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated