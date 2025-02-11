REPORT: Gators Weekend Rotation for Air Force Series Announced
The Florida Gators have announced their starting pitchers for the first weekend series of the season. According to Nick de la Torre, Liam Peterson will take the mound on Friday for Opening Day Night. Jake Clemente will pitch Saturday and Pierce Coppola will look to end the series on a high note on Sunday.
Peterson enters his sophomore season and his second season as a Gators starter. He made 18 appearances with 16 of them being starts. He finished the season with a 6.43 ERA, a 1.71 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 63 innings pitched. Peterson’s efforts earned him a spot on the 2024 SEC All-Freshman Team.
Clemente is coming off his first season of action with the Gators. He missed his freshman season due to injury and was redshirted. He made 19 appearances, two of which he started. He finished with a 5.34 ERA, a 1.60 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
He spent the summer with the Brewster Whitecaps of the Cape Cod League. In six starts up in Massachusetts, he had a 3.00 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched.
Coppola comes into his redshirt sophomore season looking to bounce back from a season that saw him finish with an 8.75 ERA in eight appearances. He missed the 2023 season due to back surgery and it was clear he was coming off recovery from the procedure.
Like Clemente, he spent time in the Cape Cod League, but to lesser success. In two starts with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, Coppola allowed five earned runs over a combined 7 1/3 innings pitched.
He’s viewed as a breakout candidate this upcoming season. If he’s fully recovered and ready to go after further time off, perhaps he could make some noise this season.
The Gators start their 2025 campaign Friday night when they begin their series with Air Force. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.