Takeaways from Disapointing Series Defeat to High Point

Despite coming off a strong series sweep of the Miami Hurricanes, the Florida Gators baseball struggled heavily against the High Point Panthers on the weekend, which led to them dropping the series to the visitors.

“I tip my cap to High Point. I got nothing but respect for their team. I got nothing but respect for their coaches. Their infield defense was air-tight. I still think we have one of the better pitching staffs in the country, and we got exposed a little bit,” Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said.

Florida stumbled in Games One and Two on Friday and Saturday, but rallied on Sunday in the finale to avoid being swept by High Point. And, while it was a joyous occasion in the moment in the finale, the win papered over the noticeable cracks throughout the series.

So, here are three takeaways from the disappointing defeat to the Panthers.

Poor Defense Costs the Gators One Game, Nearly a Second

Overall, the Gators' pitching staff gave up 24 total runs over the three games. However, only 13 runs were earned while the other 11 were manufactured thanks to errors. That is because the Gators' defense accounted for five errors across Games Two and Three.

Although the infield committed one error in Saturday’s contest, it proved to be a costly one. Starting pitcher Aidan King surrendered five runs in his start, but none were earned. Shortstop Brendan Lawson handed High Point a lifeline in the third inning, misplacing a throw. That error scored one run and led to four more runners eventually crossing home plate.

As for the other four, those happened in the finale. The four errors committed by the Gators in Game Three resulted in six unearned runs for the Panthers. Those four almost cost them the game, too, if not for late heroics from the offense.

Bats Go Cold Quickly

The Gators entered the weekend with a very potent offense highlighted by outfielder Kyle Jones, Ethan Surowiec and Lawson. Unfortunately for the home crowd, that offense went ice cold over the first two games, playing a large role in the losses.

Florida only scored four runs combined in the first two games. The offense hit .197 and tallied 15 strikeouts. Additionally, it went 2-for-19 with runners in scoring position over those two games. Those numbers will never produce results unless the pitching staff is the best in the country.

The bats did come to life in the finale contest, scoring 12 runs and logging 11 hits, but that was a little too late for the Gators.

Lawson Continues to Rake

Brendan Lawson finished the series hitting .364 against High Point pitching, posting a hit in every game played. He had four hits, one triple, three home runs, three RBI, two walks and four runs scored on the weekend.

His best game came in the walk-off win. He belted two homers, with one coming in the first inning and the other coming in the ninth. After the game, Lawson touched on what is working so well for him at the plate through the first 17 games this year.

“Just trying to start early, make sure I'm sticking to my approach, looking for good pitches and trying to hit the ball hard. I think that is leading to the home runs. I'm not trying to go for it, or anything, but good things are happening when I’m on time,” Lawson said.

The potential number one overall pick in the 2027 MLB Draft is now hitting .418 with eight home runs, two triples and 25 RBIs.