Takeaways from Florida Gators Series vs Kentucky

The Florida Gators ended their home series losing streak at Condron Family Ballpark on Sunday, taking the series finale, 9-6, to best the Kentucky Wildcats on the weekend.

With the series in the books, we have a chance to look back on it and truly dissect it. Here are three takeaways from their final home series of the 2026 season.

Lawson Surging at the Plate

Gators shortstop Brendan Lawson had the worst slump in his two years with the program. Leading up to his last at-bat in Game One against Kentucky, he was 8-for-58 and hitless in his last 18 at-bats.

However, the slump appears to be slashed as the righty bases-clearing double in the eighth inning of Friday’s contest has given him new life.

"Everyone struggles. Everyone goes through things like that. You just have to stay with it. You never know which hit is going to be the one to get you going,” O’Sullivan said. “Obviously, the hit he had in the eighth was a huge one for us at that point in the game."

He finished the series hitting .364 (4-for-11), with two home runs and four RBI.

Yost’s Two-Way Play Provides Positive Impact

A crippling problem for the Gators' offense this season has been their bottom half of the order, but outfielder Hayden Yost was not part of the problem this weekend.

The junior outfielder finished the weekend hitting .500 (5-for-10) with one homer and three RBI as well.

He provided more than just a bat, though. Florida’s starting center fielder, Kyle Jones, missed the final two games of the series due to a toe injury, which forced Yost to slide into his position.

Yost patrolled the outfield well for the defense and made several difficult plays that saved runs and hits from the Kentucky offense.

Regional Hosting Hopes Alive

Thanks to closing out the series against the Wildcats, the Gators saved their hopes of hosting a regional in the postseason. A loss to the Wildcats on Sunday would have significantly dashed their chances of doing so.

While Lawson and Yost played their roles in taking the series, two-way player Caden McDonald was arguably the player of the game on Sunday.

The righty shoved on the mound while showing off his power with the bat. He threw 4 ⅓ shutout innings in relief with six strikeouts. Then, with the bat, he hit 2-for-3 with a two-run shot that supplied a 7-5 lead.

Without this trio’s efforts on Sunday, it’s hard to imagine the Gators taking the series over the Wildcats and padding their resume with another SEC series victory.