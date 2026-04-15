Florida Gators forward/center Alex Condon revealed his plans for the 2026-27 season on Wednesday, with his return to Gainesville being announced by ESPN’s Shams Charania on social media.

Florida's Alex Condon – the No. 30 prospect on ESPN's Top 100 – is returning to the Gators for his senior year, he tells me and @JeremyWoo. Condon will be a projected first-rounder in 2027 and among the top big men in college basketball. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2026

Condon averaged 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a junior while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 64.9 percent from the free-throw line. His performances this season also earned him All-SEC third team honors.

The 6-foot-11 big man has been an integral part of Florida’s success over the past three seasons, functioning as a playmaker and inside scorer on offense and a rim protector on defense for the Gators.

He entered this past season as a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, but the development of his 3-point shot hurt those chances.

However, his late-season stretch over the final 10 contests put him back on the radar for selection in the first 30 picks. The Perth, Australia native averaged 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks during this stretch.

Condon’s best game of the season came late in the year as well. In Florida's final home game in the 2025-26 campaign against Mississippi State, he posted 26 points on 12-for-19 shooting, grabbed seven boards and tallied three assists.

To state the obvious, this is an important retention for the Gators for next season. It provides head coach Todd Golden with an All-SEC-level player to help continue the Gators’ dominance in the SEC over the past three seasons.

With Condon back in the fold, the Gators now have more than 50 percent of their starting lineup mapped out. Boogie Fland and Denzel Aberdeen, pending a waiver, are commanding the two backcourt positions, and Condon holds one of three frontcourt spots.

Florida is still awaiting decisions from star forward Thomas Haugh and the reigning SEC and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Rueben Chinyelu, though.

It is hard to know which way Haugh is leaning at the moment, considering he is still highly ranked on NBA Draft boards. However, the potential first-round pick is 50/50 on his decision, according to On3’s Zach Abolverdi.

What I'm hearing on Alex Condon, Rueben Chinyelu and Thomas Haugh regarding their futures.



DETAILS: https://t.co/vdOAo77S9x pic.twitter.com/Nmv7QpFQi1 — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) April 12, 2026

Chinyelu, on the other hand, is further down on NBA Draft prospect lists, making it likely that he will return for his senior year. We'll see what happens.

Nonetheless, Condon’s return alone makes the Gators one of the early favorites for the SEC and puts them high up the list for national championship contenders.