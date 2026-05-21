Gators C Rueben Chinyelu's Final NBA Draft Decision Revealed

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu will return to the program for his senior season, the program announced on Thursday. Chinyelu had initially entered the 2026 NBA Draft and participated in the AWS NBA Draft Combine 2026 with the option to return to Florida.

the wait is over 🗣️🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ooRLlaCU3T — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) May 21, 2026

The reigning national defensive player of the year, Chinyelu performed well at the combine but was still considered a long shot to be a first-round selection. Chinyelu was not named in CBS Sports' updated first-round mock draft, was mocked in the second round at 39th overall to Chicago by Bleacher Report and was mocked in the second round at 48th overall to Dallas by ESPN.

Throughout the offseason, head coach Todd Golden expressed confidence that Chinyelu, who became the first Gator in 50 years to average a double-double in a single season (10.9 points, 11.2 rebounds) would ultimately return to Florida.

"Rueben is a really bright dude. He has seen his progression since he got here," Golden said last month. "I remember a lot of people questing the take is he going to be able to do it and started 40 games on a national championship team the next year. He was one of the best defensive player and one of the best rebounder if not the best rebounder in America, and his offensive game came along. Why can’t he make the big jump and go into what is widely considered a weaker draft the next year and potentially play his way into the middle of the first round? It's all within the range of outcomes.

"Rueben is a guy that I would bet on in terms of who he is as a person and what he is made of to be able to do something like that."

Chinyelu, however, remained non-committal about his future when asked at the combine but did say that Florida's successful retentions of Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh would be factors in his decision.

"They want to do something special," Chinyelu said, via CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter. "The Gators are looking great. So, I'm loving it."

Chinyelu's return likely locks up a preseason No. 1 ranking for Florida and likely rounds out the Gators' roster for next season depending on the upcoming decision on an NCAA waiver for another year of eligibility for guard Denzel Aberdeen. Aberdeen is expected to start alongside guard Boogie Fland, Haugh, Condon and Chinyelu.

Florida also returns guards Urban Klavzar, Isaiah Brown, CJ Ingram, Alex Lloyd, Alex Kovatchev and AJ Brown and added front court pieces in Arturas Butajevas, Domen Petrovic and 7-foot freshman Jones Lay to the roster.

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