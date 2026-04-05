Gators' Rueben Chinyelu Adds Serious Hardware After Strong Season

Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu was named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday, following his record-breaking junior season.

“It’s not about me, honestly, it's about my teammates, it’s about the belief they have me, it's about the chemistry we have, just knowing each other,” Chinyelu said. “The more you know your teammates, then you know how to play with them, how to play off them, how to help off them. We did something defensively because basketball is game of five – it’s not a one-on-one game – so all five come together in the process. So I think this is for them.”

RUEBEN CHINYELU TAKES THE NAISMITH DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0Kff9Edq1L — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2026

The big man averaged 10.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in 35 games in 2025-26. Moreover, his 11.2 rebounds per game have him fourth in the country.

Chinyelu has also collected National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Defensive Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and SEC All-Defensive Team honors. A major factor in earning these recognitions is that he helped the Gators rank among the top 10 teams in KenPom's defensive rating, in addition to his work on the defensive glass.

The Enugwu-Agidi, Nigeria, native had a career year in Gainesville as a junior. He set records for double-doubles (19) and offensive rebounds (137). He also became the first Gator in 50 years to average double-figure rebounds, and his 393 total rebounds in 2025-26 were the second most in program history, only trailing Gator legend Neal Walk.

Additionally, Chinyelu recorded three 20-rebound contests this year, making him the only Gator this century to post a 20-rebound game and the only player in program history over the past 50 years to have three or more in his career.

One play that defined his defensive work on the year came in the Gators blowout victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Chinyelu found himself guarding potential NBA first-round pick Labaron Philon near the dying moments of the first half. He shifted his feet quickly, keeping the twitchy guard in front of him, and forced a pass to his teammate. Then, he switched on to Latrell Wrightsell, doing the same thing to force a shot clock violation that got both his teammates and the crowd roaring.

That 17-second stand from Chinyelu earned him high praise from his head coach, Todd Golden, whose word eventually came to fruition.

“Yeah, I think he’s arguably the best defender in America right now,” Golden said. “He’s a great paint protector, great on the ball screen… If we didn’t have bigs that were agile, smart, mobile – you’re not going to switch them on Philon and (Aden) Holloway.”