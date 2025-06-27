Alijah Martin Selected in 2025 NBA Draft
With the 39th pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, Florida Gators guard Alijah Martin has been selected by the Toronto Raptors.
Last season, Martin helped the Florida Gators to a National Championship win while averaging a career-high 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He was a key contributor for Florida throughout the NCAA Tournament, scoring 17 points in the Gators’ Final Four win over Auburn and adding 18 more in their win over defending champion UConn.
Before transferring to Florida, he spent four seasons at Florida Atlantic University. As a sophomore, he averaged 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while helping FAU reach the Final Four for the first time in program history. In 2023, Martin was a First-team All-Conference USA selection.
In a scouting report put together by Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, he explained that Clayton Jr’s performance in his pre-draft workouts has helped boost his draft stock.
“Martin is a hyper-athletic, high-energy guard who plays bigger than his size and impacts the game with his toughness, rebounding, and defensive grit,” said O’Connor. “Martin brings a toughness and physicality to the defensive end. He’ll hound opponents full court, fight like hell through screens, and battle against anyone at any size. He stays locked in off-ball too.”
Martin became the second Gator selected in the draft, following Walter Clayton Jr., who was taken at No. 18 by the Washington Wizards and promptly traded to the Utah Jazz. Florida has one more player from last year's team still on the board in guard Will Richard.