The Sweet Reason Why Luka Dončić Isn't Playing in Lakers–Raptors
Luka Dončić will be absent for the Lakers’ game vs. the Raptors on Thursday for personal reasons. Los Angeles fans, no need to worry—Dončić is not hurt or sick.
Dončić is actually missing the game on Thursday for a very special reason. His fiancée Anamaria gave birth to their second child on Wednesday. The couple is reportedly back in Slovenia where Anamaria gave birth.
It’s unknown when Dončić is expected to return to the Lakers, as he’s enjoying the time with his family right now. It’s possible Dončić will miss Los Angeles’ Friday night contest vs. the Celtics in Boston, too, unless he races back to America.
Gabe Vincent will start in Dončić’s place on Thursday night.
After Dončić and his fiancée had their first daughter Gabriela on Nov. 30, 2023, the then-Mavericks star dominated on the court for the entire month of December that year. In his first game back on Dec. 2, 2023, Dončić posted 36 points, 15 rebounds and 18 assists for a triple-double. He recorded three more triple-doubles that month, and never scored less than 28 points in a game until the caledar turned to 2024.
Maybe he’ll have another successful streak when he returns to the Lakers this time.