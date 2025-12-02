How to Watch Florida Gators' SEC-ACC Challenge vs. Duke
DURHAM, N.C.-- The No. 15 Florida Gators survived the Rady Children's Invitational with a third-place finish after a loss to TCU and win over Providence. Now, they face their toughest challenge yet: a trip to No. 4 Duke to face the Blue Devils and the Cameron Crazies for the 2025-26 SEC-ACC Challenge.
"Just a great opportunity," head coach Todd Golden said on Monday. "Growing up loving college basketball, Duke was a program that I followed closely, had family members that attended there. So, to be able to in the professional part of my career get an opportunity to go coach there is really special, and obviously we're looking forward to the opportunity tomorrow night.”
However, falling from a preseason top five team down to No. 15, the Gators are still searching for a signature win in its title-defense season, and it won't be easy with a Duke team headlined by former five-star recruit and potential top three pick in next year's NBA Draft in Cameron Boozer.
"I think our roster is built in a way that could potentially give them some issues," Golden said. "Obviously, their frontcourt is fantastic. Cam Boozer, already playing like one of the best players in America, and my hope is our frontcourt and our size and physicality can provide some good defense that way.
"As you can imagine, they have really good players. I think they play with a lot of purpose, but I think we're a new look for them as well. They’ve played three high major games, first one for them at home. And as we said, it's going to be a great opportunity to go out there tomorrow night and see how well we're able to play.”
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Blue Devils, including broadcast information and betting odds.
No. 15 Florida Gators (5-2, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (8-0, 0-0 ACC): What You Need to Know
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, N.C.
When: Tues., Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Watch: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Dan Shulman
- Analyst: Jay Bilas
- Analyst: Kris Budden
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Brian Hogan
- Analyst: Steve Egan
Odds: Duke is considered an 8.5-point favorite over Florida, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 156.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: The Blue Devils lead the series, 13-3, after back-to-back wins in 2016 and in 2017. Florida last beat Duke with an 87-78 win in the Sweet 16 of the 2000 NCAA Tournament.