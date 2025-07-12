Big Showings from Former Gators in NBA Summer League
It was a night full of highlights and big-time performances in the NBA Summer League from multiple former Florida Gators on Friday.
One of the best highlights of the night came from recently signed Toronto Raptors guard Alijah Martin, who made his Summer League debut.
Just like he did in the NCAA Final Four game against Auburn, Martin drove to the rim with authority and viciously slammed it over a Chicago Bulls defender, which got both the crowd and announcers on the broadcast hyped.
Martin recorded 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals off the bench for the Raptors in their blowout of the Bulls. He also led the team in plus/minus with a +36 in his time on the court.
Another Gator who had a big night on Friday was Walter Clayton Jr. The Utah Jazz guard ended with 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block in the loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
Clayton Jr. did have a scare in this one, though, exiting the game with 2:22 remaining due to a left hamstring injury.
The rookie later clarified that his hamstring “was just a little tight,” according to the Salt Lake City Tribune’s Andy Larsen, and added he still planned on playing the upcoming summer league games.
The last piece of the 2024 national championship-winning trio, Will Richard, had a good night on the hardwood as well.
Despite a rough loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Golden State Warriors' rookie wing posted 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block.
Other Gators in action on Friday include Colin Castleton, Zyon Pullin and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. In the Memphis Grizzlies' loss to the Boston Celtics, Pullin finished with five points, four assists and two rebounds, while Fleming Jr. logged three points, three rebounds and an assist.
Castleton recorded five points, eight rebounds, a steal and a block in the Raptors' win.