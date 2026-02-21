How to Watch Florida Gators Basketball vs. Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss.-- The 12th-ranked Florida Gators hit the road for a game at Ole Miss, looking to extend its current winning streak to seven games.

While the Rebels have struggled mightily since opening SEC play, the Gators enter an arena where it has had little recent success. Florida has lost four straight at Ole Miss and has not won a game in Oxford since 2016.

Not to mention, Ole Miss' 3-10 conference record is not indicative of the talent they have, head coach Todd Golden said.

"They're talented, they're good. I think they've just been one of those teams that's fallen a little short," he said. I"n some matchups, where you look at them, and you're like, ‘Dang, you know, they got good players, just like everybody else in the league,' and that's why they can go on the road and win at Georgia, even though it was earlier in conference play. They can go on the road at Texas, have a chance to tie the game with a minute to go. They should have won at Texas A&M.

"So when you kind of look at all the results, big-picture wise, like, their record’s not great, but they're very capable team, and I think on their home floor, just like any team in the league, like, you got to do a really good job of playing well if you want to get out of there with a win.”

Here is everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Rebels, including broadcast information and betting odds.

No. 12 Florida Gators (20-6, 11-2 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (11-15, 3-10 SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss.

When: Saturday, Feb. 21, noon

Watch: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Richard Cross

Analysts: Chris Spatola

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Brian Hogan

Reporter: Steve Egan

Odds: Florida is considered a 13.5-point favorite over Ole Miss, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History: Florida leads the all-time series, 71-47, after a 19-point win to conclude the regular season last year. The Gators have won three of the last four but have not won in Oxford since 2016, going 0-4.