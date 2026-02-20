Jazz vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 20

A pair of tanking teams face off on Friday night in their first game out of the All-Star break, as the Memphis Grizzlies host the Utah Jazz.

These teams made a major trade at the deadline, as Utah acquired Jaren Jackson Jr. from Memphis for a package of young players – including first-round pick Walter Clayton Jr. – and draft capital.

However, Jackson (knee) is now set to miss the rest of the 2025-26 season. The star forward does need a procedure on his knee, but this is also a strategic move for the Jazz, who are trying to lose to keep their top-eight protected pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Memphis, which entered the break on a four-game skid, has gutted its roster ahead of Friday’s contest. Ja Morant (elbow) is listed as out for this matchup, leaving Memphis with even fewer options on Friday.

Still, the Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites at home in this game.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference clash.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +4.5 (-115)

Grizzlies -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Jazz: +142

Grizzlies: -170

Total

241.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jazz vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 20

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Jazz record: 18-38

Grizzlies record: 20-33

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Oscar Tshiebwe – questionable

Walker Kessler – out

Keyonte George – out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama – out

Zach Edey – out

Cedric Coward – out

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out

Walter Clayton Jr. – doubtful

Brandon Clarke – out

Ty Jerome – out

Ja Morant – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets

Note: These player props picks were made before odds were released and are suggestions based on past player performance.

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Cam Spencer OVER Assists



The Grizzlies are down just about all of their top playmakers, including Morant, Jerome, Pippen Jr. and Cedric Coward, meaning Cam Spencer should handle the ball a lot against Utah.

Spencer is averaging 5.6 assists per game this season, and he’s taking on a Utah team that allows over 30 assists per game (dead last in the NBA) and ranks 30th in opponent points per game.

The UConn product had 13 assists in his last meeting with Utah, and he should lead the Grizzlies in that category on Friday night.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

Defense has been optional for both of these teams this season, as the Jazz are 30th in defensive rating while the Grizzlies clock in at 19th.

They combine to allow over 242 points per game, so even with several players out of the lineup, I don’t mind the OVER in this matchup.

The Jazz are second in the league in pace, so this could turn into a track meet on Friday night. Bettors can’t trust both teams to play their normal rotations given Utah’s recent tactics, but that hasn't stopped the Jazz from being the No. 2 team in the NBA when it comes to hitting the OVER (58.9 percent of the time).

Since neither team is looking to win at this point in the campaign, let’s root for points on Friday night.

Pick: OVER 241.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.