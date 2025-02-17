BREAKING: Gators Enter Top Two in AP Poll
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Following wins over Mississippi State and South Carolina, the Florida Gators men’s basketball team on Monday moved up to No. 2 in the AP Top 25.
The Gators also were shown some respect in the coaches poll by being voted No. 2 in the Coaches Poll.
Florida got some help from a conference opponent to be able to jump up a spot. With No. 1 Auburn taking down then-ranked No. 2 Alabama this weekend, it gave Florida the opportunity to move ahead of the Crimson Tide after its two wins last week. It also should be noted that Florida owns a head-to-head win over the Tigers after a 90-81 road victory nearly two weeks ago.
The Gators started off with an impressive road win over Mississippi State on Tuesday, winning 81-68. Ait being a close contest through the first 20 minutes, Florida ran away with it in the second half thanks to a 25-4 run to begin the period.
This win was made even more impressive when noting that they were without starting shooting guard Alijah Martin and starting big Alex Condon, who sprained his ankle 30 seconds into the game.
Then, after putting a leash on the Bulldogs, Florida had to go wrestle the South Carolina Gamecocks, which they did with ease.
The Gators walked out of Exactech Arena with an 88-67 win. They were still without Condon in this game but were fortunate to have Micah Handlogten back on the court for the first time this season.
“I was very excited, very proud,” Gators head coach Todd Golden said. “Like, it could be very easy for him say, 'Ah, you know, I only got this many games left. I don't want to waste it.' And he's like, 'Dude, I have a chance to go play with my buddies and compete, to go try to win, you know, a lot of games down the stretch.'
With this injury bug hitting the Gators hard over the past week or two, their depth was strongly tested, but it passed with flying colors.
The heroes for these two games were Denzel Aberdeen and Thomas Haugh, Florida's usual first men off the bench who have since handled starting duties after multiple injuries to the roster.
Aberdeen averaged 21 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game over these two games. He also was 8-for-15 from the three-point line and 15-for-24 from the field.
Haugh ended this two game stretch averaging 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. His shooting splits from these games were 60% overall and 50% from three.
Golden talked a little about these duo’s recent performances after their latest win over South Carolina.
“They've been incredible,” Golden said. “I think one of the biggest strengths of our team is our depth.”
Florida’s next game will be on Tuesday against Oklahoma at Exactech Arena. This game will tip off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.